Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Hawks vs. Bucks)
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has been dealing with a foot sprain, but he appears in line to suit up on Sunday night against the Atlanta Hawks.
Antetokounmpo is listed as probable for Sunday's game, and it's worth noting that he's played in the Bucks' last game after missing one contest with the foot injury.
Oddsmakers also have the Bucks favored in this matchup, a sign that they expect the two-time league MVP to be on the floor. Here's how I'd bet on Giannis in the prop market in this game if he does suit up.
Best Giannis Antetokounmpo Prop Bet for Bucks vs. Hawks
- Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 6.5 Assists (-125)
This season, Giannis has 10, nine and five assists in his three appearances against the Hawks, and the Bucks star should have a big playmaking role on Sunday with Lillard out of the lineup.
Giannis is averaging 6.0 assists per game this season, and the Hawks are just 24th in the league in opponent assists per game. He should be in line for a big game passing the ball. This month, Giannis has seven or more dimes in eight different games.
