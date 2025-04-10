Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Pelicans vs. Bucks)
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as questionable on Thursday night against the New Orleans Pelicans due to an illness.
Giannis missed Sunday's win over New Orleans, but he did return to play in the Bucks' win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday. Since the Pelicans are tanking, there's a chance that Giannis gets the night off with Bucks likely to win this game anyway.
In the latest odds, Milwaukee is set as a 14-point favorite.
If he does play, Giannis could be in line for a big scoring game, as he's put up at least 28 points in eight of his last nine games.
Best Giannis Antetokounmpo Prop Bet for Pelicans vs. Bucks
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 27.5 Points (-125)
If he plays, Antetokounmpo should have no problem scoring against this shorthanded New Orleans team.
This season, the two-time league MVP is averaging 30.4 points per game while shooting 60.2 percent from the field. He’s also scored 28 or more points in eight of his last nine games. There’s a chance Giannis’ minutes are limited if the Bucks win big, but he may get to 28 points before Milwaukee has a chance to pull him.
