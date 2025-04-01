Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Suns vs. Bucks)
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable for Tuesday night's matchup against the Phoenix Suns due to a right foot sprain.
With Damian Lillard (blood clot) out of the lineup for the Bucks, Giannis appears to be in line to play given his probable tag. As a result, oddsmakers have set the Bucks as six-point favorites at home as they attempt to snap a four-game losing streak.
Giannis is having a great season, averaging over 30 points per game, but the Bucks appear to be destined for the No. 6 seed in the East due to their recent skid. Can Giannis' presence help the Bucks end that tonight?
Here's how I'm betting on Giannis in the prop market after he had a big game against Phoenix in late March.
Best Giannis Antetokounmpo Prop Bet for Bucks vs. Suns
- Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 30.5 Points (-110)
Last month, Giannis had 31 points in a loss to the Suns, and he’s scored at least 30 points in each of his last four games.
With Lillard out, the Bucks have to lean on Giannis to carry the load on offense, and he’s been a dominant scorer all season, averaging 30.2 points per game while shooting 60.1 percent from the field.
It’s hard to find a better matchup than this, as the Suns are just 24th in the NBA in defensive rating over their last 10 games and in the bottom five in the league in defensive rating for the season.
