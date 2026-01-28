Giannis Antetokounmpo Next Team Odds: Knicks, Heat Warriors Favored to Land Bucks Star

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo may finally be on the move as soon as this year's trade deadline.

It was reported on Wednesday that the Bucks are listening to offers for the two-time league MVP, and that Giannis appears to be open to continuing his career elswhere. That makes the next week very interesting with the trade deadline coming up, even though Antetokounmpo is currently sidelined with a calf injury.

If Giannis isn't moved this season, it seems that he will almost certainly be traded in the offseason before he enters the final season of his current contract.

As a result, there are odds posted for the superstar forward's next team, and a few squads stand out above the rest as the favorites to land Giannis.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Next Team Odds

DraftKings has released odds for which team Giannis will play his next minute with, and the New York Knicks are the leading candidate after the Bucks.

Milwaukee Bucks: -110

New York Knicks: +330

Miami Heat: +600

Golden State Warriors: +750

Atlanta Hawks: +750

Toronto Raptors: +1000

Portland Trail Blazers: +1800

Los Angeles Lakers: +1800

San Antonio Spurs: +2200

Detroit Pistons: +2800

Orlando Magic: +2800

Cleveland Cavaliers: +2800

Philadelphia 76ers: +3500

Sacramento Kings: +4000

Houston Rockets: +4000

Dallas Mavericks: +4000

Memphis Grizzlies: +5000

New Orleans Pelicans: +6000

Minnesota Timberwolves: +6000

Indiana Pacers: +6000

Chicago Bulls: +6000

Boston Celtics: +6000

Brooklyn Nets: +6000

Oklahoma City Thunder: +7000

Los Angeles Clippers: +7000

Phoenix Suns: +9000

Washington Wizards: +10000

Utah Jazz: +10000

Denver Nuggets: +10000

Charlotte Hornets: +10000

It appears that Giannis could remain with the Bucks through the trade deadline and still play again this season, but it seems like these teams will at least part ways in the offseason.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Bucks are content holding out to get an offer that includes young blue-chip talent or a plethora of draft picks.

"Multiple teams have received a sense that the Bucks are more open than ever to Antetokounmpo offers between now and the deadline, league sources said," Charania wrote. "However, Milwaukee has indicated to interested teams that the organization is not in a rush to complete a move and is willing to navigate Antetokounmpo's future in the offseason if its believed price point of a blue-chip young talent and/or a surplus of draft picks isn't met, sources said. By waiting until the summer, the Bucks could also see which teams are able to offer more appealing draft picks in June.

"Sources said Antetokounmpo has informed the Bucks for months that he believes the moment has come to part ways after 12-plus years together, making a trade increasingly possible."

So, let's look at the case for some of the top contenders in the Giannis market.

New York Knicks

The Knicks have been linked to Antetokounmpo since the offseason as his preferred destination, but the star's calf injury makes it a little tougher for New York to stomach a deal for him at the deadline.

The Knicks don't have a ton of draft capital, and their primary leverage could be pushing other teams out of the market because Antetokounmpo would only sign an extension in New York. As of now, there is no guarantee that the Knicks are the only team he'd be willing to sign with long term.

Karl-Anthony Towns would undoubtedly go out for the Knicks in a Giannis trade, but the team would also likely need to move Mikal Bridges (who can't be traded until Feb. 1) or OG Anunoby to make a deal happen. That's where the Knicks may draw the line, as that would make this season's team considerably worse since Giannis is currently out the next several weeks with a calf strain.

The Knicks are favored in this market because they're the team that has been linked to Antetokounmpo the most, but they may have to wait until the offseason to put together a strong enough package for the Bucks star.

Miami Heat

It appears the Heat may go big-fish hunting again, as NBA insider Jake Fischer recently reported that the team would like to move Andrew Wiggins' salary in a deal to acquire a player like Antetokounmpo.

The Heat may be a move or two away from being a true contender for a top-four spot in the Eastern Conference, and they have long been linked to Giannis in trade rumors.

Today’s story leads off with this… While the Warriors and Heat have indeed discussed a potential Jonathan Kuminga-for-Andrew Wiggins swap, sources say Miami would prefer to use Wiggins’ salary as part of a deal that brings a star-caliber player, like one Giannis Antetokounmpo,… https://t.co/IsdmaX41Zp — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) January 28, 2026

Miami's trade package would likely need to include young player like Jaime Jaquez Jr. or Kel'el Ware, as well as a significant number of draft picks. It's unclear if any of Miami's young guys are considered to be "blue chip" enough for the Bucks to actually accept an offer.

Golden State Warriors

Could the Warriors make one last crazy move to try and win in Steph Curry's career?

Golden State could use Jimmy Butler's salary to help facilitate a Giannis deal (Butler is done for the season with a torn ACL), and it will have a ton of valuable picks in the future that it could send to the Bucks. However, a move like that would completely decimate the Warriors' future if Antetokounmpo can't carry the team for several years in the post-Curry era.

On top of that, the Warriors are already a thin team, and trading away some of their depth for Giannis -- even if Butler is the main contract going back -- may still make it hard for them to compete for a title this season.

Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks have arguably the two best potential trade chips in a Giannis deal in the first-round pick that is the best of Milwaukee or New Orleans in the 2026 NBA Draft, and forward Jalen Johnson.

Now, if Atlanta were to make a trade, it would likely want to keep Johnson on the roster to pair with Antetokounmpo, but it could still give the Bucks full control over their 2026 draft with a loaded class coming in.

The question for Atlanta is whether or not Giannis would sign there long term, as the team may still be a move or two away from championship contention even if it acquires the two-time league MVP.

