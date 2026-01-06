Giants Next Head Coach Odds: Chris Shula, Mike McCarthy, Antonio Pierce Among Top Contenders
One of the more intriguing head coach positions this NFL offseason is in New York, as the New York Giants are looking to replace Brian Daboll, who was let go in the middle of the regular season.
New York appointed Mike Kafka as the interim head coach, but he’s set at +1200 (tied for sixth) in the odds for the team’s next leader from the sidelines.
New York has an interesting situation, as quarterback Jaxson Dart is a candidate for the Offensive Rookie of the Year after he was taken late in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and the Giants have a ton of talent when it comes to their pass rush on the defensive side of the ball.
Plus, youngsters like Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo should be back in action at some point in the 2026 season after suffering season-ending injuries. That makes this an attractive job for head coaching candidates, especially since it is in a bigger market.
At DraftKings, odds for New York’s next head coach have been released and Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula (+500) is the favorite to land the job. Shula led a Rams defense that was one of the better units in the NFL to a 12-5 record and the No. 5 seed in the NFC this season.
After Shula, former Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy (+800) is second in the odds after he took the 2025 season away from the NFL. A former Giants player is also in the mix in this market, as Antonio Pierce (the former Las Vegas Raiders head coach) is +1200 to land this job – tied with Kafka.
New York dropped out of the top two picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, so it’s likely the new head coach will need to sell a vision with Dart as the quarterback in 2026 and beyond.
Here’s a look at the odds for this position entering the offseason.
Giants Next Head Coach Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Chris Shula: +500
- Mike McCarthy: +800
- Lou Anarumo: +850
- Jeff Hafley: +950
- Jesse Minter: +1100
- Antonio Pierce: +1200
- Mike Kafka: +1200
- Klint Kubiak: +1400
- Brian Flores: +1400
- Kliff Kingsbury: +1600
- Mike Tomlin: +2000
- Kevin Stefanski: +2000
- Vance Joseph: +2000
- Jon Gruden: +2000
- Steve Spagnuolo: +2200
- Robert Saleh: +2500
- Matt Burke: +2500
- Joe Brady: +2500
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.