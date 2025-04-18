Giants vs. Angels Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, April 18
Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants have been one of the better teams in the National League this season, going 13-6 through their first 19 games.
However, San Francisco has cooled off a bit over its last 10 games, winning just five of them. The Giants are set as road favorites, though on Friday against the Los Angeles Angels and Mike Trout.
Los Angeles is aiming to snap a four-game skid in this contest.
Let’s break down the odds, probable pitcher, player props, and my game prediction for this contest on Friday night.
Giants vs. Angels Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Giants -1.5 (+105)
- Angels +1.5 (-125)
Moneyline
- Giants: -162
- Angels: +136
Total
- 8 (Over -108/Under -112)
Giants vs. Angels Probable Pitchers
- San Francisco: Logan Webb (2-0, 2.63 ERA)
- Los Angeles: Tyler Anderson (1-0, 2.87 ERA)
Giants vs. Angels How to Watch
- Date: Friday, April 18
- Time: 9:38 p.m. EST
- Venue: Angel Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): MLB Network
- Giants record: 13-6
- Angels record: 9-9
Giants vs. Angels Best MLB Prop Bets
Angels Best MLB Prop Bets
- Tyler Anderson OVER 1.5 Walks Allowed (-195)
This season, Tyler Anderson has walked 10 batters in 15.2 innings of work, ranking in the 11th percentile in Major League Baseball in walk percentage, per Statcast.
Now, he has to take on a San Francisco team that is 10th in MLB in walks and ninth in OPS this season. This is lining up to be a tough outing for the Angels' lefty, even though he’s given up just two hits over his last two starts.
Giants vs. Angels Prediction and Pick
The Angels are struggling as of late, and I think they’re going to be in line to drop a fifth-straight game on Friday.
While these teams have been fairly even on the offensive side, ranking ninth (San Fran) and 11th (Los Angeles) in OPS, there is a massive pitching advantage for the Giants – at least in the starters for this game.
Webb has led the Giants to a 3-1 record in his four starts, and he’s posted a 2.63 ERA and 2.25 Fielding Independent Pitching.
Meanwhile, Tyler Anderson has led the Angels to a 3-0 record in his outings, but his other numbers are nearly as good. Despite a 2.87 ERA, Anderson has a FIP of 5.68, and he ranks in the 52nd percentile in expected ERA this season.
On top of that, Anderson is in just the 18th percentile in barrel percentage – so hitters are squaring him up a lot early in the season.
Anderson also hasn’t worked through six full innings in an outing this season, while Webb is a regular in the seventh inning over the last few seasons. He should be able to lead the Giants to a win on Friday night.
Pick: Giants Moneyline (-162 at DraftKings)
