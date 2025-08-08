Giants vs. Bills Prediction, Odds, Spread, Trends for NFL Preseason Week 1
A battle in the state of New York is set to take place in the opening week of the NFL Preseason when the Buffalo Bills welcome the New York Giants for an exhibition showdown.
One of the stories of the preseason is the loaded Giants' quarterback room with Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, Jaxson Dart, and Tommy DeVito all taking snaps. Wilson is likely to be the Week 1 starter, but a strong preseason by any of the other options could lead to Wilson having a short leash once the regular season begins.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bets for this interconference preseason matchup.
Giants vs. Bills Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Giants -1.5 (-110)
- Bills +1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Giants -125
- Bills +105
Total
- OVER 37.5 (-110)
- UNDER 37.5 (-110)
Giants vs. Bills How to Watch
- Date: Friday, August 8
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Highmark Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NFL Network
- Giants Record: 0-0
- Bills Record: 0-0
Giants vs. Bills Betting Trends
- Brian Daboll is 4-5 SU and 1-8 ATS in the preseason as a head coach
- Sean McDermott is 17-9 ATS in the preseason as a head coach
Giants vs. Bills Prediction and Pick
It hasn't been announced how much starters will play for both teams in this game, but Brian Daboll did mention on Monday that he could see the starters play some in this game. Even if they don't, the Giants' depth at quarterback makes them an interesting option in this game. If Wilson doesn't play, I expect Winston to take plenty of snaps. Dart and DeVito would also be interesting options. I have faith in them to put up some points against the Bills.
The biggest downside for the Bills this season is that it could be argued they're top-heavy. If they deal with injuries to a few key starters, they could end up a season like the San Francisco 49ers experienced last year. That means they could be ripe for fading in the preseason when the majority of snaps will be taken by the backups.
I'll take the Giants in this battle of New York.
Pick: Giants -1.5 (-110) via FanDuel
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!