Giants vs. Broncos Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 7 (Back Denver to Win)
Football fans in the Big Apple have something to be excited about again. The New York Giants have won two of their last three games and will visit the Denver Broncos as seven-point underdogs on Sunday in hopes of securing another upset.
Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo powered New York past the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6 and now the rookie duo will face one of the NFL’s premier defenses. The Broncos squeaked past the New York Jets in London last week and will look to put together a stronger showing against the Giants. Whether New York can exceed expectations again remains to be seen.
Here’s our score prediction for the matchup ahead of kickoff.
Giants vs. Broncos Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Giants: +7 (-110)
- Broncos: -7 (-110)
Moneyline
- Giants: +265
- Broncos: -330
Total
- 40.5 (Over -104/Under -118)
Denver and New York have had their ups and downs against the spread this season. However, the under is a combined 9-3 in Giants and Broncos games this season.
Giants vs. Broncos Final Score Prediction
Dart has injected energy into the Giants’s offense with his athleticism and risk taking, but his passing still leaves a lot to be desired. Denver has one of the best defenses to take advantage of that weakness.
Dart has only thrown for more than 200 yards once in three starts. Now he’ll face a secondary that’s given up 165.2 passing yards per game to opposing offenses. Only the Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings have been better.
Denver is also strong against the run and has given up a league-low two rushing touchdowns through six games in 2025. That strength could make it hard for Dart and Skattebo to make a difference in the red zone.
New York has pulled off unlikely wins this season, but Denver’s defense is too well rounded.
Final Score Prediction: Broncos 24, Giants 14
