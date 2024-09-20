Giants vs. Browns Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 3 (Malik Nabers Time)
The New York Giants suffered a tough loss in Week 2 to the Washington Commanders, partially due to the injury to kicker Graham Gano.
Now, the Giants are looking to bounce back on the road against the 1-1 Cleveland Browns, who needed just one touchdown, a few field goals and a safety to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2.
Cleveland’s offense has not looked great, registering just 33 points in two games (two of the Browns’ 35 points came on defense), making it a tricky team to bet in the anytime touchdown scorer market.
Still, there are two receivers that I think are worth targeting in this game, and both offer pretty solid payouts for their usage early on in the 2024 season.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Giants vs. Browns
- Malik Nabers Anytime TD (+180)
- Jerry Jeudy Anytime TD (+240)
Malik Nabers Anytime TD (+180)
Malik Nabers had a massive game for the Giants in Week 2, catching 10 of his 18 targets for 127 yards and the first touchdown of his NFL career.
Through two weeks, Nabers has 193 receiving yards, 25 targets and 15 receptions, a sign that he’s the Giants’ No. 1 option on the outside in 2024.
Cleveland has one of the better defenses in the league, but the Giants may be playing from behind in this game, which would lead to Daniel Jones force feeding the ball to Nabers in the passing game.
The rookie is the only Giant I’d consider in this market in Week 3.
Jerry Jeudy Anytime TD (+240)
Deshaun Watson scored on a rushing touchdown for the Browns’ lone TD in Week 2, but he’s shown a solid rapport with receiver Jerry Jeudy in his first season in Cleveland.
A former Denver Bronco, Jeudy has picked up eight catches on 14 targets and scored a touchdown through the first two weeks of the 2024 season.
He had just three catches in Week 1 (but scored) and followed that up with a solid five-reception, 73-yard performance against Jacksonville.
While Jeudy was third in targets for the Browns in Week 2, he had two more catches than Amari Cooper and 29 more yards than Elijah Moore to lead the team.
Don’t be shocked if his role continues to grow in Week 3.
