Giants vs. Browns Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 3 (Can New York be Competitive?)
The New York Giants are seeking their first win of the season, but they have a tall order in front of them if they want to get a victory in Week 3 when they head to Cleveland to take on the Browns.
We're still trying to figure out just how good this Browns team is. They fell to the Cowboys in convincing fashion in Week 1, but then bounced back with an impressive win against the Jaguars in Week 2. Now, they're in a spot against a lowly Giants team where everyone expects them to win. If they want to return to the playoffs, winning this game would be a step in the right direction.
Let's take a look at the odds for the game and then I'll breakdown my final score prediction for this interconference showdown.
Giants vs. Browns Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Giants +6.5 (-102)
- Browns -6.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Giants +265
- Browns -330
Total
- OVER 39.5 (-105)
- UNDER 39.5 (-115)
The spread has remained the same throughout the week. The Browns have been steady as 6.5-point favorites over the Giants. Cleveland is 1-1 against the spread this season while the Giants are 0-2.
The total for this game has moved up a point from 38.5 to 39.5. This is one of several games this week that has a total in the 30s.
Giants vs. Browns Final Score Prediction
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets," I broke down why I'm backing the Giants to cover the spread as underdogs in this one:
Despite securing the 18-13 win against the Jaguars, last week, the Browns were outgained 5.9 yards per play to 4.6. I have next to no faith in this Browns' offense led by Deshaun Watson. They have averaged only 3.9 yards per play through the first two weeks, the third-fewest in the NFL. That's well below the Giants offense which has averaged 4.6.
Credit has to be given to the Giants last week for force-feeding the ball to Malik Nabers, which proved to largely be a successful strategy. If they continue to do that, they'll end up winning a few more games than people expect.
The Browns' defense is good enough to be rightfully favored in this game, but a 6.5-point spread is too aggressive. I'll plug my nose and take the points with the Giants.
Based on my pick for the Giants to win, you can probably guess which way I'm going with the total. The best unit in this game is the Browns' defense and they may be the only good unit in this game. I have no faith in either offense, especially the Giants who have to deal with the potent pass rush of the Browns.
I'll take Cleveland winning this game, but not covering the big spread in a low-scoring affair.
Final Score Prediction: Browns 16, Giants 12
