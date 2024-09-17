Giants vs. Browns Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 3
The New York Giants are still seeking their first win of the 2024 season, having lost back-to-back games in the first two weeks. In Week 3, they're set to head to Cleveland to take on the Browns, who were able to get past the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2.
The good news for the Giants is Daniel Jones looked much better in Week 2 than he did in the opening week, and Malik Nabers seems like one of the best rookies in the NFL. Can they upset the Browns and get their first win of the season?
Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Giants vs. Browns Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Giants +6.5 (-105)
- Browns -6.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Giants +240
- Browns -295
Total
- OVER 38.5 (-108)
- UNDER 38.5 (-112)
Giants vs. Browns How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 22
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Huntington Bank Field
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Giants record: 0-2
- Browns record: 1-1
Giants vs. Browns Betting Trends
- The UNDER is 12-5 in the Giants' last 17 games
- Giants are 1-8 straight up in their last nine road games
- The UNDER is 8-0 the last eight times the Giants have played AFC North opponents
- Browns are 6-1 ATS in their last seven home games
- Browns are 5-1 ATS in their last six games vs. NFC East opponents
Giants vs. Browns Injury Reports
Giants Injury Report
- Darius Muasau, LB - Questionable
- Nick McCloud, CB - Questionable
- Graham Gano, K - Out
Browns Injury Report
- Jedrick Wills Jr., OT - Questionable
- David Njoku, TE - Questionable
- Jack Conklin, OT - Questionable
- Pierre Strong Jr, RB - Questionable
- Myles Garrett, DE - Questionable
- Denzel Ward, CB - Questionable
Giants vs. Browns Key Players to Watch
New York Giants
Malik Nabers: The Giants' top draft pick is quickly building a resume as Offensive Rookie of the Year, hauling in 15-of-25 targets for 193 yards and one touchdown through the first two games. The Giants' will have something going for them this season if they continue to feed him the ball as much as possible.
Cleveland Browns
Jerry Jeudy: The Browns need to find a way to be explosive on offense and Jerry Jeudy may be their best option to do that. He's averaging 12.3 yards per receptions with a touchdown this season. Cleveland should try to stretch the field with Jeudy whenever they can.
Giants vs. Browns Prediction and Pick
Despite how they've looked the first two weeks of the season, I'm going to roll with the New York Giants getting 6.5 points against the Browns on Sunday. I broke down why in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets":
Despite securing the 18-13 win against the Jaguars, last week, the Browns were outgained 5.9 yards per play to 4.6. I have next to no faith in this Browns' offense led by Deshaun Watson. They have averaged only 3.9 yards per play through the first two weeks, the third-fewest in the NFL. That's well below the Giants offense which has averaged 4.6.
Credit has to be given to the Giants last week for force-feeding the ball to Malik Nabers, which proved to largely be a successful strategy. If they continue to do that, they'll end up winning a few more games than people expect.
The Browns' defense is good enough to be rightfully favored in this game, but a 6.5-point spread is too aggressive. I'll plug my nose and take the points with the Giants.
Pick: Giants +6.5 (-105)
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
