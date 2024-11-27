Giants vs. Cowboys Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Thanksgiving Day in NFL Week 13
The New York Giants have officially moved past the Daniel Jones era, and it started with a lowly seven-point showing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12.
Now, New York has a quick turnaround in Week 13 on Thanksgiving Day against the Dallas Cowboys, who pulled off an improbable upset against the Washington Commanders on Sunday.
Dallas – led by quarterback Cooper Rush – looked a little more competent on offense in Week 12, but does that continue on a short week?
Here’s a breakdown of a few players I’d consider to find the end zone to make the holiday weekend even more special.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Giants vs. Cowboys
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- CeeDee Lamb Anytime TD (+175)
- Ezekiel Elliott Anytime TD (+300)
- Tyrone Tracy Jr. Anytime TD (+140)
CeeDee Lamb Anytime TD (+175)
CeeDee Lamb has not found the end zone in four straight games, but his targets are hard to look past.
Lamb has 12, 10, 12 and 12 targets over his last four games, catching 32 passes in the process.
While the Dallas offense isn’t nearly as effective with Rush under center, I can’t pass up Lamb at +175 to score when he’s getting double-digit looks every single night. Plus, the Giants have given up 12 passing touchdowns and picked off just one pass this season.
Rush should be able to move the ball through the air and find Lamb on Thursday.
Ezekiel Elliott Anytime TD (+300)
I’m not sure how many carries Ezekiel Elliott will get in Week 12 – he has just 10 in the last three weeks – but this is an ideal matchup for the Dallas running game.
New York ranks dead last in the NFL in yards per carry allowed (5.2) and it has given up 12 rushing touchdowns already this season.
Even though Rico Dowdle is the lead back, he isn’t as great of a runner in short-yardage situations as Elliott. Zeke did have five carries against the Giants earlier this season, and he’s found the end zone twice.
He’s worth a dart throw if Dallas can get the ball inside the five on Thursday.
Tyrone Tracy Jr. Anytime TD (+140)
It’s hard to trust anyone on this Giants offense after they scored just seven points in Week 12, but rookie running back Tyron Tracy Jr. should get a bunch of touches on Thanksgiving.
He had 13 touches for 70 yards on Sunday, and he’s tallied at least 16 carries in five of his last seven games.
Tracy has also found the end zone in three of his last six games. No team has allowed more rushing touchdowns (19) this season than Dallas, so Tracy has a terrific matchup as well. He’s a solid bet at +140.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.