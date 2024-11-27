Giants vs. Cowboys Best NFL Prop Bets for Thanksgiving Day in NFL Week 13 (Bet on Running Backs in NFC East Duel)
Let's be honest, a New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys game that features Tommy DeVito and Cooper Rush isn't the most exciting Thanksgiving Day game. With that being said, we can make it more exciting by placing a few player props.
So, that's exactly what we're going to do. I have three props locked in for this NFC East showdown. Let's dive into them.
Giants vs. Cowboys Player Props
- Tyrone Tracy Jr. OVER 64.5 Rush Yards (-110) via DraftKings
- Rico Dowdle OVER 65.5 Rush Yards (-118) via BetMGM
- Malik Nabers OVER 5.5 Receptions (-114) via FanDuel
Tyrone Tracy Jr. OVER 64.5 Rush Yards (-110)
This game features two of the worst run defenses in the NFL, so we're going to back each team's running backs, starting with Tyrone Tracy Jr. of the Giants. He's having a fantastic rookie season, averaging 5.1 yards per carry. Now he gets to face a Cowboys defense that allows 4.8 yards per carry while ranking dead last in opponent rush EPA.
Tracy Jr. is poised for a massive performance on Thursday.
Rico Dowdle OVER 65.5 Rush Yards (-118)
Like I wrote above, we're backing both running backs in this game. He has become the primary running back for the Cowboys and if he continues to get carries against the Giants, he should have a solid performance. The Giants rank 27th in opponent rush EPA and dead last in opponent yards per carry giving up 5.2 yards per rush.
Dowdle averaged 4.2 yards per carry on 11 rushes against the Giants in September. Now that he's been getting more carries in recent weeks, he should be in a great spot to reach 66 yards on Thursday.
Malik Nabers OVER 5.5 Receptions (-114)
Malik Nabers complained about his lack of targets last week and last time that happened, he had three-straight games with double-digit targets. I expect a similar response on Thanksgiving. Tommy DeVito and the Giants will throw to Nabers as much as possible, giving him plenty of opportunities to haul in six receptions.
Let's also note Nabers has reached six receptions in all but two starts this season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!