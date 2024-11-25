Giants vs. Cowboys Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for Thanksgiving Day in NFL Week 13
The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants have had a couple of nightmarish seasons, but regardless of how their 2024 campaigns have gone, they'll face each other in the mid-afternoon game on Thanksgiving Day.
The Cowboys do have some momentum coming into Week 13, fresh off an upset over the Washington Commanders as double-digit underdogs. Can they parlay that into a second-straight win on Thursday?
The Cowboys beat the Giants earlier this season, 20-15, back in Week 4.
Giants vs. Cowboys Odds, Spread, and Total for Thanksgiving Day
Spread
- Giants +4 (-112)
- Cowboys -4 (-108)
Moneyline
- Giants +164
- Cowboys -198
Total
- OVER 38.5 (-110)
- UNDER 38.5 (-110)
Giants vs. Cowboys How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, November 28
- Game Time: 4:30 pm et
- Venue: AT&T Stadium
- How to Watch: FOX
- Giants Record: 2-10
- Cowboys Record: 4-7
Giants vs. Cowboys Betting Trends
- Giants are 0-6 ATS in their last six games
- The UNDER is 9-3 in the Giants' last 12 games
- Giants have lost seven straight games to the Cowboys
- Cowboys are 11-4 ATS in their last 15 games vs. Giants
- Cowboys are 1-5 ATS in their last six games
- Cowboys are 0-7 ATS in their last seven home games
Giants vs. Cowboys Injury Report
Giants Injury Report
- Anthony Johnson Jr., S - Questionable
- Jermaine Eluemunor, G - Questionable
- Deonte Banks, CB - Questionable
- D.J. Davidson, DT - Questionable
- Azeez Ojulari, LB - Questionable
Cowboys Injury Report
- Tyler Smith, OT - Questionable
- Caelen Carson, CB - Questionable
- Deuce Vaughn, RB - Questionable
- Tyrus Wheat, DE - Questionable
- Zack Martin, G - Questionable
- Jake Ferguson, TE - Questionable
- Trevon Diggs, CB - Questionable
Giants vs. Cowboys Key Players to Watch
New York Giants
Tyrone Tracy: The Giants' path to keeping pace against the Cowboys is running the football. Tyrone Tracy Jr. has quietly been one of the best rookies in the NFL this season, averaging 5.1 yards per carry. If they can get him going on the ground early, they can lean on him throughout the game against one of the worst run defenses in the NFL.
Dallas Cowboys
CeeDee Lamb: The Cowboys are going to win or lose on the shoulders of CeeDee Lamb. He is their final remaining elite offensive weapon on the season and he's coming off a game where Dallas threw to him 12 times, hauling in 10 of those targets for 67 yards. If the Giants want to upset the Cowboys, they need to keep Lamb in check.
Giants vs. Cowboys Prediction and Pick
In a game between two terrible teams, I'm almost always going to lean toward the side that's getting points, especially if the spread is longer than a field goal.
One area the Giants have a significant advantage in is the run game. Neither team can stop the run, but it's the Giants who have been a lot better doing so offensively. Tyrone Tracy Jr. is averaging 5.1 yards per carry and he'll get to face a Cowboys defense that's dead last in opponent rush EPA and 28th in opponent rush success rate.
The Cowboys also have a plethora of injuries they're dealing with this week, especially on the offensive line. The Giants' biggest strength of their team is their pass rush and with a banged-up Dallas offensive line, they're going to be able to get to Cooper Rush in the backfield.
I'll take the points with New York.
Pick: Giants +4 (-112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
