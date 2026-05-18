Giants vs. Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, May 18

The San Francisco Giants close out their road trip with a three-game set against the Arizona Diamondbacks starting on Monday night.

The Giants split four games against the Dodgers before taking two of three over the Athletics this weekend.

Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks are returning home after losing two of three in Texas and winning two of three in Colorado.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Giants vs. Diamondbacks on Monday, May 18.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Giants +1.5 (-175)

Diamondbacks -1.5 (+144)

Moneyline

Giants +118

Diamondbacks -142

Total

9.0 (Over -114/Under -105)

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

Giants: Robbie Ray (3-5, 3.04 ERA)

Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (1-4, 5.02 ERA)

Robbie Ray has been consistent on the mound for the Giants this season. He hasn’t allowed more than three earned runs in a start, with two earned runs or fewer in six of nine outings. The southpaw started three games against the Diamondbacks last season, allowing 7 ER in 20 innings, including a complete-game.

Zac Gallen has really struggled this season. He’s allowed 17 runs (14 earned) in 14.1 innings across his last three starts.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks How to Watch

Date: Monday, May 18

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Chase Field

How to Watch (TV): NBCSBA, ARID

Giants record: 20-27

Diamondbacks record: 22-23

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bets

Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bet

Corbin Carroll OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-134)

Corbin Carroll is heating up. The Diamondbacks outfielder homered twice on Sunday to extend his hitting streak to six games. He is 8 for 19 with three doubles and those two home runs during the streak. Dating back to May 7, Carroll is batting .353 with a 1.235 OPS.

A lefty-on-lefty matchup may hinder some batter, but that’s not the case for Carroll. It’s actually helped him this season as he’s hitting .414 vs. LHP and just .194 vs. RHP.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick

The Giants started the year really struggling on the road, and they’re still just 10-15 away from home, but they’re starting to see some positive regression. They have the advantage on the mound tonight, and while the Diamondbacks are 12-9 at home, I can’t trust Gallen this year.

Ray will give the Giants a chance to win, which can’t be said about the Arizona right-hander.

I’ll take Ray and the Giants as road underdogs tonight.

Pick: Giants +118

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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