Giants vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, May 11

The San Francisco Giants hit the road for a four-game set against the Los Angeles Dodgers starting on Monday night.

The Giants won two of three against the Pirates after losing two of three to the Padres for a 3-3 homestand, and the Dodgers are coming off rare consecutive losses to the Braves. Los Angeles lost 7-2 on both Saturday and Sunday.

The Giants took two of three from the Dodgers at home last month.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Giants vs. Dodgers on Monday, May 11.

Giants vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Giants +1.5 (-131)

Dodgers -1.5 (+109)

Moneyline

Giants +159

Dodgers -194

Total

9.0 (Over -110/Under -110)

Giants vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers

Giants: Trevor McDonald (1-0, 1.29 ERA)

Dodgers: Roki Sasaki (1-3, 5.97 ERA)

Trevor McDonald allowed nine runs in 15 innings in five minor-league games (four starts) before getting called up to make his season debut last week. The righthander threw seven innings of two-hit ball, allowing one run with eight strikeouts against the Padres. He made one start against the Dodgers last season, allowing just one run on six hits in six innings on September 21.

Roki Sasaki is still trying to find it this season, and in the majors. He has a 5.12 ERA through 16 MLB games (14 starts), and has allowed 18 ER in 24.2 IP after four innings of one-run ball in his season debut. This will be the right-hander’s first start against the Giants.

Giants vs. Dodgers How to Watch

Date: Monday, May 11

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Dodger Stadium

How to Watch (TV): NBCSBA, SNLA

Giants record: 16-24

Dodgers record: 24-16

Giants vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets

Giants Best MLB Prop Bet

Trevor McDonald OVER 14.5 Outs (-144)

I’m surprised to see McDonald’s outs line set so low tonight in Los Angeles. Sure, the Dodgers have a threatening lineup on paper, but they’ve scored just seven runs in their last three games and aren’t quite firing on all cylinders right now.

While McDonald has only had three major-league starts, he’s gone at least six innings in each outing. That includes his seven stellar innings last week against the Padres.

The righthander should easily be able to get through five innings tonight.

Giants vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick

Maybe McDonald has a bad start eventually, and maybe Sasaki settles down for a solid start, but I don’t think both of those things will happen tonight.

The Dodgers aren’t playing well enough to be nearly -200 favorites without one of their aces on the mound.

I’ll take the Giants on the moneyline, and the +1.5 (-131) is intriguing as a safety net on the road.

Pick: Giants +159

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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