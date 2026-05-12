Giants vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, May 12

The Los Angeles Dodgers have dropped to second in the NL West after losing a third game in a row on Monday night in their series opener with the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco has won two games in a row and dropped nine runs on the Dodgers in this series opener, yet oddsmakers have it set as a +248 underdog on Tuesday night.

A big reason for that price is the pitching matchup, as Adrian Houser (6.19 ERA) gets the ball for the Giants against Los Angeles’ Yoshinobu Yamamoto (3.09 ERA). Yamamoto has an expected ERA of 4.23 this season, but he’s still clearly the better starter on Tuesday night.

Let’s dive into the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this NL West rivalry matchup on May 12.

Giants vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Giants +1.5 (+119)

Dodgers -1.5 (-143)

Moneyline

Giants: +248

Dodgers: -314

Total

9 (Over -102/Under-118)

Giants vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers

San Francisco: Adrian Houser (0-4, 6.19 ERA)

Los Angeles: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (3-2, 3.09 ERA)

Giants vs. Dodgers How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, May 12

Time: 10:10 p.m. EST

Venue: Dodger Stadium

How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Bay Area, Sportsnet Los Angeles

Giants record: 17-24

Dodgers record: 24-17

Giants vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet

Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet

Freddie Freeman to Hit a Home Run (+467)

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run props – Daily Dinger – why Freeman is undervalued against Houser:

Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman has a favorable matchup on Tuesday night, as the San Francisco Giants are set to start the struggling Adrian Houser.

This season, Houser has given up seven home runs in seven appearances, posting a 6.19 ERA. The Giants are just 1-6 when the righty is on the mound in 2026.

Freeman is 4-for-12 with two doubles, one home run and a 1.179 OPS against Houser in his career, and I think he’s a little undervalued at this price on May 12.

The Dodgers first baseman has a .292 batting average and an .806 OPS against righties this season, and he’s upped his OPS to .898 – homering once – over the last week.

There are a ton of options to take in a vaunted Dodgers lineup, but Freeman’s success against Houser in his career makes him an attractive option at nearly 5/1.

Giants vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick

San Francisco has won just one of the seven games that Houser has appeared in this season, and the veteran right-hander has allowed three or more runs in five of his seven outings.

On top of that, Houser ranks in the 15th percentile in expected ERA and the ninth percentile in expected batting average against. So, he’s not due for some positive regression, and I certainly don’t see that coming against a Dodgers offense that is second in OPS, second in batting average and fifth in runs scored in 2026.

Yamamoto’s advanced numbers aren’t awesome, but the right-hander has just one start all season where he’s allowed more than three earned runs, and the Dodgers are 5-2 when he’s on the mound.

Even though the Giants have spent a lot of time as underdogs this season, they are 18-23 on the run line, while the Dodgers are 19-22.

I don’t mind taking Los Angeles to win this game, as it’s impossible to build a case for betting on Houser.

Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (-143 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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