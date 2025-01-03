Giants vs. Eagles Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 18 (Trust Malik Nabers)
The Giants and Eagles will meet in Week 18 in a game with little stakes.
Philadelphia is set to sit a majority of its key players with the postseason ahead of the team next week while the Giants cost themselves control of the No. 1 overall pick last week with a stunning win against the Indianapolis Colts. With not much on the line, how should we attack the player prop market?
We have you covered below!
Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Giants vs. Eagles
- Malik Nabers OVER 6.5 Receptions
- Tyrone Tracy Jr. OVER 15.5 Receiving Yards
- Johnny Wilson Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+300)
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Malik Nabers OVER 6.5 Receptions
The rookie Nabers has emerged as one of the best wide receivers in all of football already, and he has been force fed all season.
Nabers has 162 targets this season despite missing two games, a gaudy 11.5 targets per game on the year. He has gone over this number in three of the last four games and in three of four starts with Drew Lock.
Against a short-handed Eagles secondary, I envision Nabers getting fed to end the season. I’ll go over it once more.
Tyrone Tracy Jr. OVER 15.5 Receiving Yards
Tracy has looked the part in a poor season for the Giants both as a rusher and a pass catcher.
In three of four starts that Lock has made, Tracy has flew over this number, averaging 32 yards per game with Lock under center. While the Eagles pass rush will likely be far worse than its season long numbers indicate with the team resting players, I expect Lock to continue to target Tracy in bunches.
In four Lock starts, Tracy has averaged five targets, and may only need one to clear this total.
Johnny Wilson Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+300)
Wilson figures to line up as a starting wide receiver for the backup-laden Eagles offense that is set to be led by third stringer Tanner McKee.
Many passing touchdowns aren’t expected from Philly, but the rookie Wilson has upside as a red zone threat, standing 6’6” against a porous Giants pass defense that is bottom five in EPA/Dropback.
If the Eagles get in close, I expect a fade shot to Wilson, who is priced relatively long despite primed to start this game.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.