Giants vs. Eagles Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 18
The Philadelphia Eagles are locked into the No. 2 seed in the NFC but they still have some personal achievements to play for in Week 18, including Saquon Barkley who's 101 yards away from breaking the single-season rushing record.
Will they ride with Barkley or rest all their started against the Giants on Sunday? How should we bet on this NFC East showdown? That's what I'm here to answer.
Giants vs. Eagles Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Giants +3.5 (-118)
- Eagles -3.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Giants +142
- Eagles -170
Total
- OVER 38.5 (-112)
- UNDER 38.5 (-108)
Giants vs. Eagles How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, January 5
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Lincoln Financial
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Giants record: 3-13
- Eagles record: 13-3
Giants vs. Eagles Betting Trends
- Giants are 2-9 ATS in their last 11 games
- Giants have lost 11 straight games in Philadelphia
- The UNDER is 4-1 in the Eagles' last five home games vs. Giants
- Eagles are 4-1 ATS in their last five games against NFC East opponents
- The UNDER is 7-0 in the Eagles' last seven games played in January
Giants vs. Eagles Injury Reports
Giants Injury Report
- Dee Williams, CB - Questionable
- Greg Stroman Jr., CB - Questionable
- John Michael Schmitz Jr., C - Questionable
- Micah McFadden, LB - Questionable
- Armon Watts, DT - Questionable
Eagles Injury Report
- Will Shipley, RB - Questionable
- Jalen Hurts, QB - Questionable
- Nakobe Dean, LB - Questionable
- C.J. Usomah, TE - Questionable
- Kenny Pickett, QB - Questionable
Giants vs. Eagles Key Players to Watch
New York Giants
Drew Lock: Drew Lock was starting to be looked at as one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL and then he decided to throw for 309 yards and four touchdowns against the Colts. If he puts together another strong performance on Sunday, he'll find himself a job somewhere in 2025.
Philadelphia Eagles
Saquon Barkley: The Eagles' running back is 101 yards away from setting the season record for most rushing yards in a season. Will he try to go for it on Sunday, or will the team rest him? We'll find out between now and kick-off.
Giants vs. Eagles Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets," I broke down why I'm backing the Eagles in this Week 18 showdown:
The Philadelphia Eagles have nothing to play for in Week 18, already having locked up the No. 2 seed in the playoffs. With that being said, the team hasn't yet said they're going to rest their starters and Saquon Barkley is just 101 yards short of the all-time NFL record for rushing yards in a season. In my opinion, the Eagles will roll with some of their starters early in the game to try to get him the record.
Don't let the Giants win against the Colts last week convince you they're a good football team. Drew Lock has still been one of the worst statistical teams in the NFL this season and one game against an imploding Indianapolis team isn't going to sway me into betting on them.
Even if the Eagles play their backups for the majority of the game, I still think they can cover this field goal spread.
Pick: Eagles -3.5 (-102)
