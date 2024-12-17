Giants vs. Falcons Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 16
The Atlanta Falcons kept their season alive on Monday Night Football in Week 15, beating the Las Vegas Raiders 15-9 to get back to .500.
Still, Atlanta is a game back of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South and may need to win out to truly put itself in the best spot to earn a spot in the playoffs.
The Falcons’ offense has been stuck in mud – especially with Kirk Cousins struggling – but it comes into Week 16 as a massive favorite against the New York Giants.
New York was blown out by Baltimore in Week 15, falling to 2-12 on the season, and it lost quarterback Tommy DeVito to a concussion in the process. With Drew Lock (heel) in a walking boot last week, there’s a chance the Giants turn to Tim Boyle – who replaced DeVito on Sunday – as the starter in this matchup.
Not ideal.
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, players to watch, betting trends and my prediction for a crucial matchup for Atlanta in Week 16.
Giants vs. Falcons Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Giants +8.5 (-110)
- Falcons -8.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Giants: +340
- Falcons: -440
Total
- 41 (Over -110/Under -110)
Giants vs. Falcons How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 22
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Giants record: 2-12
- Falcons record: 7-7
Giants vs. Falcons Betting Trends
- The Giants are 4-10 against the spread this season.
- The Falcons are 5-8-1 against the spread this season.
- New York is 2-3 against the spread as a road underdog in 2024.
- The Falcons are 2-4 ATS as home favorites this season.
- The UNDER is 9-5 in Atlanta’s 14 games in 2024.
- The UNDER is also 9-5 in the Giants’ 14 games this season.
Giants vs. Falcons Injury Reports
Giants Injury Report
- Patrick Johnson – questionable
- Drew Lock – questionable
- Tommy DeVito – questionable
- Dru Phillips – questionable
- Cor'Dale Flott – questionable
- Deonte Banks – questionable
- Bobby Okereke – questionable
- Rakeem Nunez-Roches – questionable
Falcons Injury Report
- Casey Washington – questionable
Giants vs. Falcons Key Players to Watch
New York Giants
Malik Nabers: One of the lone bright spots on the Giants this season, Nabers is coming off a 10-catch game where he put up 82 yards and a score in a loss against the Baltimore Ravens. The quarterback situation in New York is brutal, but Nabers continues to put up numbers, catching 90 passes for 901 yards and four scores this season.
Atlanta Falcons
Bijan Robinson: The Giants are allowing 4.9 yards per carry this season – good for 31st in the NFL – so this could be a big game for former first-round pick Bijan Robinson. The Falcons running back has 1,102 rushing yards and eight rushing scores while averaging 4.6 yards per carry this season. He ran for 125 yards in the win over Las Vegas in Week 15.
Giants vs. Falcons Prediction and Pick
While the Falcons are my suggestion for players still alive in Survivor Pools this week, I don’t think I can back them at this number given their offensive struggles as of late.
Atlanta has scored just 72 points over its last five games, losing four of them and scoring more than 20 points just once over that stretch.
Not only that, but the Falcons are 2-4 against the spread as home favorites, and now they’re being asked to cover more than a touchdown on Sunday.
While that’s certainly possible against this terrible New York squad, it’s not my favorite bet in this game.
Instead, I’m looking to the UNDER.
New York has scored seven, 20, 11 and 14 points in the four games it has played since releasing Daniel Jones, losing three of them by a touchdown or more.
No matter who gets the start at quarterback, New York is far and away the inferior team in this matchup, ranking dead last in the NFL in points scored and 31st in yards per play.
While the Falcons haven’t inspired a ton of confidence offensively, they did hold another bad offense – the Las Vegas Raiders – to just nine points in Week 15. Both of these teams are hitting the UNDER at a high rate (nine of their 14 games this season), so I expect another low-scoring affair on Sunday.
Pick: UNDER 41 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.