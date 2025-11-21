Giants vs. Lions Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 12 (Can Detroit Cover?)
The race for the top spot in the NFC North is still air tight and the division’s second and third place teams will look to gain ground on the Chicago Bears in Week 12. The Detroit Lions are one of the teams still in the hunt and they’ll host the New York Giants on Sunday as 10-point favorites after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles last week.
Detroit lost a low-scoring contest in chilly conditions in its last game, but Jared Goff and company will return to the comfort of their dome in its first meeting with New York this season. The Lions’ passing attack seems poised to turn things around in a more comfortable environment.
The Giants hope to get rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart back from concussion protocol after giving the Green Bay Packers a run for their money with Jameis Winston under center. Can the favorites pull off an easy win like the books expect them to?
Here’s our score prediction for the matchup ahead of kickoff.
Giants vs. Lions Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Giants: +10 (-105)
- Lions: -10 (-115)
Moneyline
- Giants: +390
- Lions: -520
Total
- 50.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Detroit is 6-4 against the spread this season and has covered in three of its four home games.The Lions are also a perfect 2-0 against the spread when favored by double digits in 2025.
Giants vs. Lions Final Score Prediction
The Giants found a way to stay competitive with Dart on the shelf last week, but benefited from the Packers losing Josh Jacobs to a knee injury. Jacobs is the driving force behind the Packers’ offensive firepower. The Lions will be at full strength on Sunday.
Detroit is averaging 29.2 points per game this season and that figure jumps to 33.5 points at home when Goff is able to avoid harsh conditions and maintain his accuracy.
We don’t know what to expect from Dart after a week off. He might need to shake off rust and he’s still lacking elite skill players to work with on offense. Bank on Detroit getting the job Done.
Final Score Prediction: Lions 31, Giants 20
