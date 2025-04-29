Giants vs. Padres Prediction, Odds (Bet UNDER in Logan Webb vs. Nick Pivetta Duel)
One of the best pitching matchups in Major League Baseball on Tuesday night will take place in San Diego as the San Diego Padres aim to snap a four-game losing streak when they host the San Francisco Giants.
The Giants are tied atop the NL West standings with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and they’ll have ace Logan Webb on the mound for the seventh time this season on Tuesday.
The Padres will counter with offseason acquisition Nick Pivetta, who is already paying major dividends with a 4-1 record and sub-2.00 ERA this season.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for Tuesday’s NL West showdown.
Giants vs. Padres Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Giants -1.5 (+145)
- Padres +1.5 (-175)
Moneyline
- Giants: -125
- Padres: +105
Total
- 6.5 (Over -122/Under +102)
Giants vs. Padres Probable Pitchers
- San Francisco: Logan Webb (3-1, 1.98 ERA)
- San Diego: Nick Pivetta (4-1, 1.20 ERA)
Giants vs. Padres How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, April 29
- Time: 9:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Petco Park
- How to Watch (TV): SDPA, NBCS-BA
- Giants record: 19-10
- Padres record: 17-11
Giants vs. Padres Best MLB Prop Bets
Giants Best MLB Prop Bet
- Logan Webb UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-170)
Over the last seven days, the Padres' offense has been in a tailspin. San Diego has scored just three total runs over that stretch – the fewest in MLB – and is also dead last in OPS and batting average.
Now, it has to take on Webb, who has a 1.98 ERA, 1.83 FIP, and has given up one or fewer runs in five of his seven starts this season.
Bettors are going to have to lay some juice with this prop, but I love the Giants ace to have yet another shutdown outing on Tuesday.
Giants vs. Padres Prediction and Pick
The Giants are not one of the better offenses in baseball this season, ranking just 19th in the league in OPS, but they have the No. 8 ERA in the league.
This game screams “bet the UNDER” on Tuesday night, as the Padres' offense has ground to a standstill over the last week, ranking dead last in the league in several major categories (as mentioned above).
In addition to that, the Giants and Padres are both elite pitching staffs, ranking No. 1 (San Diego) and No. 2 (San Francisco) in bullpen ERA.
That, coupled with the fact that Pivetta and Webb have been two of the top pitchers in the NL this season, means this should be a low-scoring affair.
Webb and Pivetta both have allowed three or fewer runs in every single one of their outings this season, so there’s a chance that when they exit, this game could be well short of the total.
Pick: UNDER 6.5 (+102 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.