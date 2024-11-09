Giants vs. Panthers Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 10
Our Sunday morning will kick off with an international showdown in Germany between the New York Giants and Carolina Panthers. With the game starting at 9:30 am et, let's start our day with a few winners.
Stand-alone games and anytime touchdown scorers go together like peanut butter and jelly so let's take a show at two touchdown bets for this Sunday morning matchup.
Giants vs. Panthers Touchdown Bets
- Chuba Hubbard Touchdown (+110)
- Wan'Dale Robinson Touchdown (+290)
Chuba Hubbard Touchdown
Chuba Hubbard just received an extension amid his best season yet. He's fifth in the NFL in total rushing yards with 665 and he's averaging 5.0 yards per rush, which is an impressive feat in an offensive that has been as underwhelming as the Panthers.
He's fresh off a two-touchdown performance against the Saints and I expect Carolina to hand him the ball early and often against the Giants. I'm surprised that he's available at plus-money to find the end zone in Germany.
Wan'Dale Robinson Touchdown
Wan'Dale Robinson caught a touchdown last week against the Commanders, but it got called back due to a questionable offensive pass interference call. I'm going to once again bet on him to find the end zone in Week 10 based on his +290 odds, which are too good to pass up.
Robinson has the fourth most targets in the NFL this season with 76. There is no other receiver with close to that many targets who would have this long of odds to find the end zone in Week 10 action.
