Giants vs. Panthers Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 10 (New York Will Dominate in Germany)
The final international game for this year's NFL season is an NFC showdown in Germany between the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants.
Neither team has been good this season, but Bryce Young and the Panthers are fresh off a big upset win against the New Orleans Saints in Week 9. Can they find any level of momentum or will the Giants put them back in their place with a dominant win?
Let's take a look at the latest odds for the game and then dive into my final score prediction for the game.
Panthers vs. Giants Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Giants -6.5 (-105)
- Panthers +6.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Giants -270
- Panthers +220
Total
- OVER 40.5 (-105)
- UNDER 40.5 (-115)
The Giants originally opened as 4.5-point favorites but the number continues to climb in their favor. New York is now a 6.5-point favorite. The total for the game has moved down one point from 41.5 to 40.5.
Giants vs. Panthers Final Score Prediction
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets," I broke down why you shouldn't overreact to the Panthers win last week:
Don't let last week's result fool you into thinking the Panthers have figured something out. Carolina is still the worst team in the NFL, ranking 30th in EPA per play and 32nd in opponent EPA per play. Despite beating the Saints, the Panthers were still significantly outgained throughout the game, 5.8 yards per play to 4.9 yards per play.
The Giants have a lot of issues themselves, but they can run the ball successfully and Carolina has one of the worst run defenses in the NFL.
It's also worth noting that for one reason or another, Daniel Jones has been significantly better when playing on the road in his career. His quarterback rating improves from 78.9 at home to 91.2 on the road.
When it comes to the total, I'm going to back the UNDER. I expect both teams to keep the ball on the ground and the Giants' defense, especially their pass rush, they should be able to slow down the offense of the Panthers.
Final score prediction: Giants 23, Panthers 13
