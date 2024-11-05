Giants vs. Panthers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 10
I don't know what the German folks did to deserve having the Giants vs. Panthers being their NFL game this season, but that's what they got. Sunday's duel between two of the worst teams the league has to offer will serve as the final International Series game this season.
It's a race to the bottom in the NFL with nine teams sitting at two wins. The Giants and Panthers make up two of those teams, but this weekend one of them will walk away with a third win on their record.
Let's dive into the betting odds for the game and then I'll break down my best bet.
Giants vs. Panthers Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Giants -5.5 (-104)
- Panthers +5.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Giants -235
- Panthers +194
Total
- OVER 41.5 (-110)
- UNDER 41.5 (-110)
Giants vs. Panthers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 10
- Game Time: 9:30 am EST
- Venue: Allianz Arena
- How to Watch: NFL Network
- Giants Record: 2-7
- Panthers Record: 2-7
Giants vs. Panthers Betting Trends
- Giants are 1-4 ATS in their last five games
- The UNDER is 7-3 in the Giants' last 10 games
- Giants are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games vs. Panthers
- Panthers are 1-5 ATS in their last six games
- The OVER is 6-1 in the Panthers' last seven games
- Panthers are 0-7 ATS in their last seven games vs. NFC East opponents
Giants vs. Panthers Injury Reports
Giants Injury Report
- Jamie Gillan, P - Questionable
- Bryce Ford-Wheaton, WR - Questionable
- Kayvon Thibodeaux, LB - IR
- Darius Slayton, WR - Questionable
- Graham Gano, PK - IR
Panthers Injury Report
- Tommy Tremble, TE - Questionable
- Jammie Robinson, S - Questionable
- DJ Johnson, LB - Questionable
- Feleipe Franks, TE - Questionable
- Ikem Ekwonu, OT - Questionable
Giants vs. Panthers Key Players to Watch
New York Giants
Tyrone Tracy Jr.: The Giants would be smart to continue to lean on Tyrone Tracy Jr. He's averaging a strong 5.0 yards per carry on the season and now he gets to face one of the worst run defenses in the NFL in the Panthers. The less Daniel Jones throws the ball, the better.
Carolina Panthers
Ja'Tavion Sanders: With Diontae Johnson now in Baltimore, the Carolina panthers are turning to Ja'Tavion Sanders, who played a big role in their Week 9 upset victory against the Saints. he hauled in four receptions for 87 yards, the most in the game. Let's see if he can follow that up with another strong performance this Sunday.
Giants vs. Panthers Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets," I broke down why I'm going to lay the points with the Giants in Germany:
Don't let last week's result fool you into thinking the Panthers have figured something out. Carolina is still the worst team in the NFL, ranking 30th in EPA per play and 32nd in opponent EPA per play. Despite beating the Saints, the Panthers were still significantly outgained throughout the game, 5.8 yards per play to 4.9 yards per play.
The Giants have a lot of issues themselves, but they can run the ball successfully and Carolina has one of the worst run defenses in the NFL.
It's also worth noting that for one reason or another, Daniel Jones has been significantly better when playing on the road in his career. His quarterback rating improves from 78.9 at home to 91.2 on the road.
Pick: Giants -4.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
