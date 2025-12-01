Giants vs. Patriots Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 13
Week 13 of the 2025 season wraps up with the 10-2 New England Patriots hosting the 2-10 New York Giants in primetime on Monday night.
This matchup could feature some offensive fireworks, as young quarterbacks Drake Maye and Jaxson Dart have both put together strong 2025 seasons, especially Maye, who is in the MVP race.
The total in this game is up at 46.5, and the Giants have put together some strong offensive showings even with Dart (concussion) out the last two weeks.
So, why don’t we bet on some anytime touchdown scorers on Monday night?
Betting on a player to find the end zone is an exciting way to wager on the NFL, as bettors can usually grab a player at plus money to score — and that’s all they need to do to cash the bet!
There are a few players I’m eyeing on Monday, including a Patriots running back after the porous New York run defense allowed three scores to Jahmyr Gibbs in Week 12.
Here’s a complete breakdown of each of my favorite anytime touchdown scorer bets for Giants vs. Patriots.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Giants vs. Patriots
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Jaxson Dart Anytime TD (+320)
- TreVeyon Henderson Anytime TD (-115)
- Kayshon Boutte Anytime TD (+245)
Jaxson Dart Anytime TD (+320)
Dart just missed two games due to a concussion, but I think he’s undervalued at this price to find the end zone on the ground.
This season, the rookie has 57 carries for 317 yards and seven scores, and he’s found the end zone in each of his last five starts, scoring six times over that stretch.
The Giants certainly want Dart to be more careful about the hits he takes, but he’s such a dynamic threat with his legs that I still expect him to make an impact on the ground. At +320, he’s a steal for a player that has scored on the ground in six of his seven starts.
TreVeyon Henderson Anytime TD (-115)
This is a great matchup for rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson, who may have taken the lead role from Rhamondre Stevenson in the Patriots’ backfield.
Stevenson missed time with a toe injury, but he returned in Week 12. Still, Henderson dominated the backfield touches, carrying the ball 18 times while also receiving four targets. He played 64.8 percent of the team’s offensive snaps, and if that happens again in Week 13, he should be in a great spot to score.
The Giants’ run defense is downright awful. It ranks dead last in the league in EPA/Rush, yards per carry allowed (5.9) and rushing yards allowed (1,886). Henderson is a must-bet to find the end zone if he’s going to handle the majority of the touches again on Monday.
Kayshon Boutte Anytime TD (+245)
This is a little bit of a dart throw, but Boutte has found the end zone in three of the last five games that he’s played in, scoring five total times this season.
Drake Maye spreads the ball around on offense, but Boutte has been a big-play threat this season.
After returning in Week 12 from an injury, Boutte could be in line for a big role on Monday. He played over 80 percent of the team’s snaps against Cincinnati, and that bodes well for his usage to rise in Week 13.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
