Giants vs. Patriots Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 13
The New England Patriots are in the driver's seat for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and they have one more game to win before they head into their Week 14 BYE. This time, they'll take on the New York Giants, who are desperately seeking their third win of the season.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this interconference showdown.
Giants vs. Patriots Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Giants +7.5 (-115)
- Patriots -7.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Giants +305
- Patriots -400
Total
- OVER 46.5 (-112)
- UNDER 46.5 (-109)
Giants vs. Patriots How to Watch
- Date: Monday, December 1
- Game Time: 8:15 pm ET
- Venue: Gillette Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Giants Record: 2-10
- Patriots Record: 10-2
Giants vs. Patriots Betting Trends
- Giants are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games
- The OVER is 6-1 in the Giants' last seven games
- Giants are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games vs. Patriots
- Giants have lost 12 straight road games
- Patriots are 7-2 ATS in their last nine games
- Patriots have won nine straight games
- Patriots are 0-6 ATS in their last six games vs. NFC East opponents
Giants vs. Patriots Injury Reports
Giants Injury Report
- Anthony Johnson Jr., S - PUP-R
- Keyvon Thibodeaux, LB - Questionable
- Tyler Nubin, S - Questionable
- Jaxson Dart, QB - Questionable
- Deonte Banks, CB - Questionable
Patriots Injury Report
- Alex Austin, CB - IR
- Jahlani Tavai, LB - Questionable
- Jared Wilson, C - Doubtful
- Will Campbell, OT - Doubtful
- Khyiris Tonga, DT - Questionable
Giants vs. Patriots Key Player to Watch
- Drake Maye, QB - New England Patriots
The conversation for NFL MVP has become a two-man race, but Drake Maye has fallen behind Matthew Stafford after a largely disappointing performance against a weak Cincinnati Bengals defense in Week 12. He needs to get hot in the final stretch of the season if he wants to surpass the Rams' quarterback.
Giants vs. Patriots Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm backing the OVER in this interconference showdown:
The New York Giants might be an OVER machine with Jameis Winston at quarterback. He threw deep early and often against the Lions, leading to a high-scoring affair. The Giants' offense now ranks 12th in EPA per play, just below the Patriots, who come in at seventh in that metric. Winston could have another strong game when he takes on a Patriots' defense that ranks 21st in opponent dropback success rate, despite having by far the easiest schedule in the NFL.
New England should be able to torch a Giants' defense that has been one of the worst in the league, especially when it comes to stopping the run.
This is a prime-time showdown between two teams whose offenses are far better than their defenses. Bet the OVER.
Pick: OVER 46.5 (-112) via Caesars
Claim 20 100% profit boosts when you register with Caesars Sportsbook using code ‘SICZR20X’. This Caesars Sportsbook promo allows you to double your winnings on 20 bets after depositing $10 and placing a $1 wager.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!