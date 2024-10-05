Giants vs. Seahawks Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 5 (Trust DK Metcalf)
The New York Giants failed to score a touchdown in their Week 4 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, and their No. 1 playmaker – rookie Malik Nabers – suffered a concussion in the process.
That puts the Giants in a tough spot offensively in Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks, who nearly pulled off an upset of the Detroit Lions in Week 4 behind three Kenneth Walker III rushing touchdowns.
Does Walker have another big game on Sunday?
There are several players to consider to find the end zone in this matchup, but I’ve narrowed down my favorites for Giants-Seahawks in Week 5.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Giants vs. Seahawks
- DK Metcalf Anytime TD (+130)
- Wan’Dale Robinson Anytime TD (+290)
DK Metcalf Anytime TD (+130)
I wanted to bet on Walker in this matchup, but he’s sitting at -175 to find the end zone, and the Giants did shut down a weak Dallas running game in Week 4.
So, I’ll ride with DK Metcalf, who has been terrific over the last three weeks.
DK has cleared 100 yards in three consecutive weeks, garnering 32 targets from Geno Smith over that stretch. He’s found the end zone twice this season, and I wouldn’t be shocked to see him do it again after the Giants allowed CeeDee Lamb to make seven catches for 98 yards and a score last week.
Wan’Dale Robinson Anytime TD (+290)
With Malik Nabers dealing with a concussion, I love the value we’re getting on Wan’Dale Robinson in this market after he saw a season-high 14 targets in Week 4.
The former second-round pick has 38 targets, 26 receptions, 194 receiving yards, and a score this season, receiving at least eight targets in three of his four games.
The Seahawks could not contain the Detroit Lions last week, allowing two Jared Goff passing scores and one from Amon-Ra St. Brown.
Robinson could be in line for a heavy workload in Week 5.
