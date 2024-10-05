Giants vs. Seahawks Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 5 (Geno Smith Will Torch Giants Defense)
The Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants will both look to bounce back from a Week 5 loss when they face each other on Sunday.
The Giants will enter the game off a mini BYE week after losing to the Cowboys last Thursday night, while the Seahawks will have to deal with the opposite situation, playing New York after just losing to the Lions on Monday Night Football.
Let's take a look at the latest odds for this NFC duel and then I'll dive into my final score prediction.
Giants vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Giants +6.5 (-105)
- Seahawks -6.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Giants: +240
- Seahawks: -298
Total
- 43.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
The line has moved in favor of the Seahawks throughout the week. They originally opened as 5.5-point home favorites but since then the line has moved a full point and Seattle is now favored by 6.5 points. The total for the game has remained steady at 43.5.
Giants vs. Seahawks Final Score Prediction
I wrote in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets" about how I like the Seahawks to win and cover in this NFC showdown:
The Lions showed the NFL world that the Seahawks' defensive metrics through the first three weeks may have been more due to their lack of competition more than Mike Macdonald all of a sudden turning them into an elite unit. Still, the Seahawks have shut down inferior opponents already this season and I think we have another case of that in Week 5 when they face the Giants.
The Giants enter this week ranking 25th in Net Yards per Play (-0.6) as well as near the bottom of the league in advanced metrics on both sides of the ball. Going on the road in Seattle to take on a team with a great defense as well as an explosive offense is a recipe for disaster for the G-Men.
I'll lay the points with Seattle in a great bounceback spot for the Seahawks.
I think the total for this game is relatively low based on how strong the Seahawks' offense looked on Monday night. Not only that, but the Giants' offense has had some highlights of their own once they figured out they need to get the ball in Malik Nabers' hands as often as possible. I think we're going to see a combined final score closer to 50 than what the posted total indicates.
Final score prediction: Giants 21, Seahawks 28
NFL Week 5 Betting Content
