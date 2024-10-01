Giants vs. Seahawks Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 5 (Bet on Seattle)
Undefeated no more.
Despite hanging around on Monday Night Football in Week 4, the Seattle Seahawks were handed their first loss by the Detroit Lions.
Now, they’re favored at home against the 1-3 New York Giants, who couldn’t find the end zone in a loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night in Week 4.
A key thing to watch in this matchup will be the health of Malik Nabers, who suffered a concussion in the fourth quarter of the loss to Dallas.
With the Giants struggling to produce points in 2024, Seattle is favored pretty heavily in this matchup.
Can Geno Smith lead the Seahawks to a win — and cover — in Week 5?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch and my best bet for Sunday’s contest.
Giants vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread and Total
DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Giants +6 (-108)
- Seahawks -6 (-112)
Moneyline
- Giants: +210
- Seahawks: -258
Total
- 43.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Giants vs. Seahawks How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 6
- Time: 4:25 p.m. EST
- Venue: Lumen Field
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Giants record: 1-3
- Seahawks record: 3-1
Giants vs. Seahawks Betting Trends
- The Giants are 2-2 against the spread this season.
- The Seahawks are 1-2-1 against the spread this season.
- Seattle is 1-1 against the spread at home this season.
- Seattle is 1-1-1 against the spread as a favorite this season.
- The Giants are 2-2 ATS as underdogs this season.
- The OVER is 3-1 in Seattle’s games this season.
- The UNDER is 4-0 in the Giants’ games this season.
Giants vs. Seahawks Injury Reports
Giants Injury Report
- Malik Nabers – questionable
- Dru Phillips – questionable
- Adoree’ Jackson – questionable
Seahawks Injury Report
- Julian Love – questionable
- Jerome Baker – questionable
- Byron Murphy II – questionable
- Boye Mafe – questionable
- Leonard Williams – questionable
- Uchenna Nwosu – questionable
Giants vs. Seahawks Key Players to Watch
New York Giants
Wan’Dale Robinson: With Nabers (concussion) potentially in question for this game, Robinson should be a target hog. The former second-round pick had 11 catches on 14 targets in Week 4 and already has 26 catches on 38 targets this season.
Seattle Seahawks
Kenneth Walker III: Walker returned from a two-game absence with a bang, rushing 12 times for 80 yards and three touchdowns, adding four receptions as well against the Lions. The Giants shut down Dallas’ running game in Week 4, but I expect Walker to have a major role again on Sunday.
Giants vs. Seahawks Prediction and Pick
The Giants simply haven’t been good enough on offense this season to trust when they’re the inferior team.
New York has scored the fourth fewest points in the NFL this season, and now it’s taking on a Seattle team that has allowed the fourth fewest yards per play in the league.
Seattle hasn’t faced a lot of great teams (it beat Denver, New England and injured Miami), but it found a way to cover once and push once in those matchups.
I am a little worried about how poorly Seattle’s defense played in Week 4 against the Lions, but the Giants don’t have nearly as good of an attack – especially if Nabers can’t go.
I lean with the Seahawks – especially with Walker healthy – to cover on Sunday.
Pick: Seahawks -6 (-112)
