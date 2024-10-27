SI

Giants vs. Steelers Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 8

Iain MacMillan

Oct 13, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (17) can't hang on to a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
The New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers are set to go to battle in the Week 8 finale on Monday Night Football.

With it being the last NFL game we can bet on until Thursday night, we have to take full advantage of it. One of the best ways to do it is by sprinkling on a few anytime touchdown bets. I have three locked in for this interconference battle.

Giants vs. Steelers Touchdown Bets

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

  • Najee Harris Touchdown +100
  • Daniel Jones Touchdown +430
  • Wan'Dale Robinson Touchdown +600

Najee Harris Touchdown +100

Najee Harris is coming off back-to-back 100 yard rushing games, scoring a touchdown in each of them, so let's ride the wave and bet on him to find the end zone once again. He should be poised for another big performance as he gets to face a Giants team that's dead last in opponent yards per carry, giving up 5.4 yards per rush.

Daniel Jones Touchdown +430

The Steelers defense does a great job of shutting down their opponent's running backs, so if the Giants score a rushing touchdown on Monday night it could be with the legs of Daniel Jones.

New York's quarterback has been running the ball 7.1 times per game, the second highest rate of his career. He has yet to score a touchdown himself in 2024 so he could be overdue to take matters into his own hands and take off with the ball if the Giants get close to the goalline.

Wan'Dale Robinson Touchdown +600

While Malik Nabers is the clear No. 1 option in the passing game for the Giants, Wan'Dale Robinson has still seend 67 targets this season, hauling in 43 of them, along with two touchdowns. It's shocking to see the No. 2 receiver on the team being set at 6-1 odds, especially considering the Steelers' secondary can be had.

Pittsburgh has an elite run defense, but don't be surprised if the Giants can get something going through the air. Robinson is the best dark hose bet on the board to find the end zone on Monday night.

