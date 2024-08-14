Giants vs. Texans Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NFL Preseason Week 2
Two teams off of wins last weekend in preseason action, the Houston Texans and New York Giants meet in Houston on Saturday afternoon.
Both teams are still searching for quarterback answers moving forward, meaning we should get a fair share of NFL-level play under center for this game. Can the Texans continue its winning ways or will the Giants defense continue to show out in a preseason setting?
Here's how to bet on Saturday's preseason action.
Giants vs. Texans Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Giants: +3 (-120)
- Texans: -3 (+100)
Moneyline
- Giants: +135
- Texans: -160
Total: 39.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Giants vs. Texans How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 17
- Game Time: 1:00 PM EST
- Venue: NRG Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Giants Record: 1-0
- Texans Record: 1-1
Giants vs. Texans NFL Preseason Betting Trends
- The Giants covered as favorites in Week 1 of the preseason
- The Texans are 1-1 against the spread (ATS) this preseason
- DeMeco Ryans is 3-2 ATS as a head coach in preseason
- Brian Dabboll is 1-6 ATS as a head coach in preseason
Giants vs. Texans Key Players to Watch
New York Giants
Tommy DeVito: DeVito looked real good in Week 1, completing eight of 15 passes for 92 yards while engineering plenty of positive drives in a rainy Thursday night game last week. Can DeVito continue to show out after a surprising stint as starter last season. He’ll likely receive a bulk of the snaps again under center.
Houston Texans
Davis Mills: Mills and Case Keenum continue to jockey for position as backup quarterback, but MIlls looked sharp in both games. Last week, he completed eight of 13 passes for 89 yards in spot duty after C.J. Stroud engineered a positive start to the game resulting in a touchdown.
Giants vs. Texans Prediction and Pick
While the Giants squeaked out a low scoring win, I believe the talent edge lies with Houston’s quarterback room, that is likely going to trot out Mills and Keenum for much of this game.
Meanwhile, the Giants saw Drew Lock struggle as he looks to secure the QB2 spot behind Daniel Jones and the team lost emerging rookie running back Tyrone Tracy to injury on Tuesday, leaving his status in doubt for this game. Tracy was in a rotation in the preseason opener, but had 26 yards on five carries on a handful of snaps in Week 1.
I’m going to eye the Texans to take care of business as the team’s offense appears to have a far higher ceiling than the Giants, even in a preseason setting.
PICK: Texans -3
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
