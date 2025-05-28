Giants vs. Tigers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 28
The Detroit Tigers have the best record in baseball in the 2025 season, and they’re aiming to pull off an early-week sweep of the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday afternoon.
Detroit won the first two games of this series by a score of 3-1, and the team’s pitching staff continues to dominate overall, ranking third in MLB in ERA and eighth in bullpen ERA.
On Wednesday, youngster Jackson Jobe will take the mound for the Tigers in his 10th outing of the season. Detroit is an impressive 8-1 in Jobe’s starts despite him posting a 4.06 ERA this season.
The Giants will aim to avoid a sweep with Landen Roupp on the bump. He enters this matchup with a 3.63 ERA across 10 starts.
Oddsmakers have the Tigers set as slight favorites in this game, and it’s worth noting that they’ve won outright as underdogs in each of the first two games in this series.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Wednesday’s series finale.
Giants vs. Tigers Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Giants -1.5 (+154)
- Tigers +1.5 (-185)
Moneyline
- Giants: -105
- Tigers: -115
Total
- 8 (Over -102/Under -118)
Giants vs. Tigers Probable Pitchers
- San Francisco: Landen Roupp (3-3, 3.63 ERA)
- Detroit: Jackson Jobe (4-1, 4.06 ERA)
Giants vs. Tigers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, May 28
- Time: 1:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Comerica Park
- How to Watch (TV): MLB Network, FDSDET, NBCS-BA
- Giants record: 31-24
- Tigers record: 36-20
Giants vs. Tigers Best MLB Prop Bets
Tigers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Jackson Jobe OVER 2.5 Walks Allowed (+150)
A little plus-money prop to start the day betting on MLB?
I love this play for Tigers starter Jackson Jobe, as he’s allowed 24 walks across nine starts (44.1 innings of work). The Tigers youngster is averaging 4.9 walks per nine innings, and he’s walked at least three batters in four of his nine starts.
The Giants rank 12th in MLB in walks drawn this season, so I could see them getting on base quite a bit from the free pass. Jobe has a WHIP of 1.42 this season, a pretty shocking mark for a starter that has led his team to an 8-1 record in his nine starts.
Giants vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick
I’m buying the Giants to finally pick off a game in this series, even though the Tigers have thrived in Jobe’s starts.
Yes, the youngster has led them to an 8-1 record, but he’s posted a 5.01 Fielding Independent Pitching and ranks in the 28th percentile in expected ERA (4.47) this season.
The Tigers have a great pitching staff, but the Giants actually have the best bullpen ERA in the league. That’s a good sign, as Roupp has outperformed Jobe this season even though his record doesn’t indicate it.
The Giants are 6-4 when Roupp is on the mound, and he ranks in the 60th percentile in expected ERA (3.54) and the 92nd percentile in hard hit percentage. Batters aren’t making great contact against Roupp, and he’s allowed just four earned runs across four starts in the month of May.
As good as the Tigers have been at limiting the San Francisco offense in this series, Jobe has really struggled with his command this season, walking 24 batters in 44.1 innings of work. His WHIP is 1.42 this season, a number that is far too high for a pitcher with an ERA as low as his.
I expect the Giants to steal this game with the superior starting pitcher on the bump.
Pick: Giants Moneyline (-105 at DraftKings)
