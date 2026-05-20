Golden Knights vs. Avalanche Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NHL Playoffs Game 1

The Western Conference Final gets underway on Wednesday night with the Colorado Avalanche hosting the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Avalanche have lost just one game through two series, while the Golden Knights lost two games to the Mammoth and Ducks.

I already broke down the odds and my prediction for the Western Conference Final as a whole, so now let’s take a look at Game 1.

Here are the odds, starting goalies, how to watch, and predictions for Golden Knights vs. Avalanche in Game 1 on Wednesday, May 20.

Golden Knights vs. Avalanche Odds, Puck Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck Line

Golden Knights +1.5 (-166)

Avalanche -1.5 (+140)

Moneyline

Golden Knights +160

Avalanche -192

Total

6.5 (Over +102/Under -122)

Golden Knights vs. Avalanche Starting Goalies

Golden Knights: Carter Hart (8-4, 2.37 GAA, .917 SV%)

Avalanche: Scott Wedgewood (7-1, 2.21 GAA, .914 SV%)

Carter Hart has started all 12 games for the Golden Knights this postseason.

The Avalanche used MacKenzie Blackwood last series, but Scott Wedgewood has started the majority of their games. Still, keep an eye out for goalie confirmation sometime on Wednesday.

Golden Knights vs. Avalanche How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, May 20

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Ball Arena

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Golden Knights record: 8-4

Avalanche record: 8-1

Golden Knights vs. Avalanche Best NHL Prop Bets

Avalanche Best NHL Prop Bet

Nathan MacKinnon Anytime Goalscorer (-110)

Betting on a player to score a goal at -110 odds usually isn’t a great idea, but Nathan MacKinnon isn’t your average player.

MacKinnon has scored seven goals during his six-game streak after going three games without a goal to start the playoffs. He’s now scored 64 goals in 102 career playoff games, lighting the lamp in 48 of those games.

Dating back to last postseason, MacKinnon has 14 goals in his last 16 playoff games, with a goal in all but four of those contests.

Golden Knights vs. Avalanche Prediction and Pick

The Golden Knights had trouble with the speed and skill of the Mammoth and Ducks in the first two rounds, and that’s exactly what the Avalanche bring into the Western Conference Final.

The Avs have the offensive upside of the teams that gave Vegas trouble along with the depth, defense, and goaltending needed to go all the way.

Vegas is just 23-16-8 on the road overall this season while Colorado is 31-9-6 at home. I like the Avs to take Game 1, and I’ll take them on the puck line to avoid laying a -192 price.

Pick: Avalanche -1.5 (+140)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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