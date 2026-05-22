Golden Knights vs. Avalanche Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NHL Playoffs Game 2

The Vegas Golden Knights went into Ball Arena and stole home ice advantage with a Game 1 win over the Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference Final.

After a scoreless first period, Vegas scored twice in the second and added another just 94 seconds into the third period for a 3-0 lead. The Avalanche were able to make it a one-goal game, but ultimately fell short as the Golden Knights erased all doubt with an empty netter.

Both teams were missing key players in Game 1, with Mark Stone remaining out for Vegas and Cale Makar missing the start of the series as well.

Can the Golden Knights take a commanding 2-0 series lead?

Here are the odds, starting goalies, how to watch, and predictions for Golden Knights vs. Avalanche in Game 2 on Friday, May 22.

Golden Knights vs. Avalanche Odds, Puck Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck Line

Golden Knights +1.5 (-166)

Avalanche -1.5 (+140)

Moneyline

Golden Knights +160

Avalanche -192

Total

6.5 (Over +110/Under -130)

Golden Knights vs. Avalanche Starting Goalies

Golden Knights: Carter Hart (9-4, .920 SV%, 2.35 GAA)

Avalanche: Scott Wedgewood (7-2, .911 SV%, 2.32 GAA)

Carter Hart was sharp in Game 1 for the Knights, stopping 36 of 38 shots he faced.

Scott Wedgewood allowed three goals on 27 shots in Game 1's loss, but it’d be surprising if the Avalanche switched to MacKenzie Blackwood again.

Golden Knights vs. Avalanche How to Watch

Date: Friday, May 22

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Ball Arena

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Golden Knights record: 9-4

Avalanche record: 8-2

Golden Knights vs. Avalanche Best NHL Prop Bets

Avalanche Best NHL Prop Bet

Nathan MacKinnon OVER 4.5 Shots on Goal (+125)

Nathan MacKinnon made it clear after Game 1 that his team’s execution wasn’t good enough. The Avs superstar had nine shot attempts in the loss with three shots on goal.

MacKinnon had 9 shots on goal on 17 total attempts combined in Games 1 and 2 against the Wild, and then those same numbers in Game 5 at home against the Wild.

He’ll be firing the puck whenever he gets a chance on Friday night at home.

Golden Knights vs. Avalanche Prediction and Pick

The Avalanche were the better team in Game 1, they just couldn’t finish on their chances.

At 5-on-5, the Avalanche had a shot attempt advantage of 67-46, including 32-26 shots on goal. In terms of scoring chances, Colorado had 35 to Vegas’ 23, resulting in the Avs having 64.63% of the expected goals share (3.76-2.1)

Colorado rarely loses at all on home ice, let alone back-to-back games in the playoffs.

I’m going right back to Colorado on the puck line as I’m expecting a big performance from the Avs in Game 2

Pick: Avalanche -1.5 (+140)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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