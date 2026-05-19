Golden Knights vs. Avalanche Series Prediction, Odds and Best Bet for NHL West Final (Colorado Favored Over Vegas)

The Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights are set to face off in the Western Conference Final of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Avalanche swept the Los Angeles Kings in the first round before dispatching the Minnesota Wild in five games in the Western Conference Semifinals.

The Golden Knights won both of their series so far in six games, taking down the Anaheim Ducks and then the Utah Mammoth to advance to the Western Conference Final.

This will be the second time these teams have met up in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Golden Knights beat the Avalanche in six games back in 2021.

Let’s take a look at all the different series markets that are available, as well as my prediction for the Western Conference Final in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Golden Knights vs. Avalanche Series Odds

Golden Knights: +210

Avalanche: -260

The Avalanche won the Presidents’ Trophy and have made it look easy through nine games this postseason. It’s no surprise that they’re big favorites over the Golden Knights.

Colorado’s -260 odds imply a 72.22% chance of advancing to the Stanley Cup Final.

Golden Knights vs. Avalanche Series Spread

Golden Knights: +1.5 (+100)

Avalanche: -1.5 (-120)

The oddsmakers are expecting a longer series, though, with the Golden Knights at even money to either win the series or lose in seven games.

Golden Knights vs. Avalanche Series Correct Score

Avalanche in 5: +330

Avalanche in 6: +370

Avalanche in 7: +425

Avalanche in 4: +600

Golden Knights in 7: +700

Golden Knights in 6: +750

Golden Knights in 5: +1200

Golden Knights in 4: +2500

Golden Knights vs. Avalanche Series Total Games

5.5 (Over -160/Under +130)

This is an interesting price when you consider that Vegas +2.5 Games is -215, and it’d be shocking if the Avalanche didn’t win at least two games in this series. You’re essentially shaving 55 cents off the +2.5 spread for the Golden Knights.

Golden Knights vs. Avalanche Series Prediction

There is not much of a rest advantage here for the Avalanche as they won their series one night before the Golden Knights eliminated the Ducks. However, home ice could be crucial in this series as the Avs are 31-9-6 at home while the Golden Knights are 23-16-8 on the road.

The Avalanche won two of three meetings over the Golden Knights in the regular season, although one of those victories was in a shootout. At the same time, Vegas’ lone win came in overtime on April 11 when the Avs didn’t exactly have much to play for.

Injuries could also loom large in this series.

Mark Stone is a key cog for the Golden Knights, and he hasn’t been practicing after last playing just 4:24 in Game 3 against the Ducks.

As for the Avalanche, Cale Makar has been dealing with something, so the Golden Knights may look to target him on the forecheck.

All in all, though, this is the Avalanche’s series to lose. The Mammoth and Ducks gave Vegas a good scare, but they don’t quite have the killer instinct that the Avalanche do.

The Golden Knights may win a game or two, but the Avs should continue their path to the Cup here.

Pick: Avalanche in 6 (-260, +370) / OVER 5.5 Games (-160)

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