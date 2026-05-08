Golden Knights vs. Ducks Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NHL Playoffs Game 3

The Anaheim Ducks stole Game 2 to bring their Western Conference Semifinals series against the Vegas Golden Knights back to California tied at one game apiece.

Anaheim outplayed Vegas in Game 1, but it was the Golden Knights who came away with a 3-1 win. The Ducks kept pushing in Game 2, though, and got a 3-1 victory of their own.

Who will take a 2-1 series lead on Friday night?

Here are the odds, starting goalies, how to watch, and predictions for Golden Knights vs. Ducks in Game 3 on Friday, May 8.

Golden Knights vs. Ducks Odds, Puck Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck Line

Golden Knights +1.5 (-270)

Ducks -1.5 (+195)

Moneyline

Golden Knights -112

Ducks -108

Total

5.5 (Over -135/Under +114)

Golden Knights vs. Ducks Starting Goalies

Golden Knights: Carter Hart (5-4, 2.32 GAA, .912 SV%)

Ducks: Lukas Dostal (5-2, 3.22 GAA, .886 SV%)

Both of these goalies have started every game for their team in this postseason, and it’d be surprising if that changed now.

Golden Knights vs. Ducks How to Watch

Date: Friday, May 8

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Honda Center

How to Watch (TV): TNT, truTV, HBO Max

Golden Knights record: 5-3

Ducks record: 5-3

Golden Knights vs. Ducks Best NHL Prop Bets

Ducks Best NHL Prop Bet

Leo Carlsson OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal (+114)

Leo Carlsson has been pretty consistent with shooting the puck in the playoffs. In eight playoff games, he has exactly four shots on goal in six of them, and he had 10 shots on goal in his playoff debut against the Oilers. He only had two shots on goal in Game 6 against Edmonton, but has been back to his normal self this series.

Carlsson had four shots on goal on seven shot attempts in Game 1, and four shots on goal on six shot attempts in Game 2.

Dating back to the regular season, Carlsson has gone OVER 3.5 SOG in 9 of his last 10 and 13 of his last 17 contests.

Golden Knights vs. Ducks Prediction and Pick

The Ducks stealing a game in Vegas wasn’t exactly expected. Anaheim is just 21-23-2 on the road this season, playing much better at home with a 27-13-4 record at Honda Center.

The Golden Knights have also struggled on the road at 21-15-8 this season, and it lost Game 3 in Utah last series.

We cashed in on the Ducks as road underdogs in Game 2, and I’m going back to them as slight home underdogs in Game 3.

Pick: Ducks -108

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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