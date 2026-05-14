Golden Knights vs. Ducks Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NHL Playoffs Game 6

The Anaheim Ducks are looking to stay alive in their Western Conference Semifinals series against the Vegas Golden Knights.

It’s been a back-and-forth series throughout, with neither team winning two consecutive games. The Ducks forced overtime in Game 5 in Vegas, but the Golden Knights came away with the victory in the extra session.

Will the Ducks force a Game 7?

Here are the odds, starting goalies, how to watch, and predictions for Golden Knights vs. Ducks in Game 6 on Thursday, May 14.

Golden Knights vs. Ducks Odds, Puck Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck Line

Golden Knights +1.5 (-280)

Ducks -1.5 (+200)

Moneyline

Golden Knights -112

Ducks -108

Total

6.5 (Over +110/Under -130)

Golden Knights vs. Ducks Starting Goalies

Golden Knights: Carter Hart (7-4, 2.41 GAA, .912 SV%)

Ducks: Lukas Dostal (6-3, 3.36 GAA, .878 SV%)

Carter Hart is starting to put together some solid starts for Vegas. He was shakier early on in the playoffs, but he’s settled in recently.

Lukas Dostal has been consistent for most of this series. Unfortunately, that meant allowing three goals in each of his last three games.

Golden Knights vs. Ducks How to Watch

Date: Thursday, May 14

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Honda Center

How to Watch (TV): TNT, truTV, HBO Max

Golden Knights record: 7-4

Ducks record: 6-5

Golden Knights vs. Ducks Best NHL Prop Bets

Golden Knights Best NHL Prop Bet

Jack Eichel OVER 0.5 Assists (-154)

Jack Eichel is stepping up on the game’s biggest stage. His 15 points are second only to teammate Mitch Marner, and 14 of those points have come via assists.

Eichel’s 14 assists in 11 games lead the league this postseason. He’s recorded an assist in four straight games, including two assists in each of the last two games. He also has 12 assists in his last 8 games overall.

Golden Knights vs. Ducks Prediction and Pick

I don’t expect the zig-zag nature of this series to stop now.

The Golden Knights have been without Mark Stone for the past two games. Stone is a key part of Vegas’ team, and while the Knights were able to claw out an overtime win at home, his potential absence looms large on the road.

Vegas will also be without defenseman Brayden McNabb, who was suspended one game for his hit on Ryan Poehling.

I’ll take the Ducks one more time at home.

Pick: Ducks -108

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