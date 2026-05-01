Golden Knights vs. Mammoth Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NHL Playoffs Game 6

The Vegas Golden Knights may have found their game again. After losing two straight to the Utah Mammoth to fall behind 2-1 in the series, Vegas has battled back with two 5-4 wins in overtime to retake the series lead.

The Golden Knights now have a chance to close things out on Friday night in Utah. In their two road games thus far, they lost 4-2 in Game 3, despite outshooting the Mammoth 32-12, then Shea Theodore played overtime hero in Game 4.

Can the Golden Knights make it three wins in a row to eliminate the Mammoth?

Here are the odds, starting goalies, how to watch, and predictions for Golden Knights vs. Mammoth in Game 6 on Friday, May 1.

Golden Knights vs. Mammoth Odds, Puck Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck Line

Golden Knights -1.5 (+215)

Mammoth +1.5 (-265)

Moneyline

Golden Knights -115

Mammoth -105

Total

5.5 (Over -122/Under +102)

Golden Knights vs. Mammoth Starting Goalies

Golden Knights: Carter Hart (3-2, 2.84 GAA, .888 SV%)

Mammoth: Karel Vejmelka (2-3, 2.98 GAA, .890 SV%)

Golden Knights vs. Mammoth How to Watch

Date: Friday, May 1

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Delta Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN, Utah16, SCRIPPS

Golden Knights record: 3-2

Mammoth record: 2-3

Golden Knights vs. Mammoth Best NHL Prop Bets

Mammoth Best NHL Prop Bet

Dylan Guenther OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal (-135)

I’ve picked Dylan Guenther to score a time or two in these playoffs, and now I’m just looking at him to rack up the shots on goal.

The Mammoth winger has 26 shots on goal and 55 total shot attempts through five games, which, of course, is over five SOG per game. He’s gone OVER 3.5 SOG in all five games, including 13 SOG in his last two contests.

Guenther averaged just over three shots on goal per game in the regular season (242 SOG in 79 games), and he’s picking it up in the playoffs.

Golden Knights vs. Mammoth Prediction and Pick

This has been one of the most exciting series of the first round, and it’s been fairly even as well. The Golden Knights have scored 18 goals to the Mammoth’s 17.

Of Utah’s 17 goals, 16 have come at 5-on-5 to just 11 for Vegas. However, the Golden Knights do have three power-play goals and, more impressively, two shorthanded goals, including the overtime winner in Game 5.

Vegas stole one game in Utah earlier this series, but the Golden Knights are still only 20-15-8 on the road this season.

The Mammoth have been a great home team all year long (23-16-4), and I think they can force a Game 7 here.

Pick: Mammoth -105

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