Gonzaga vs. Houston Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NCAA Tournament Second Round
No. 1 seed Houston will face a stiff test on Saturday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament against No. 8 seed Gonzaga.
The Bulldogs, viewed as a far better team than its No. 8 seed, is a small underdog against the Cougars in the Round of 32 in the Midwest Region. After blitzing Georgia in the first round by 21, the Zags are viewed as a legitimate threat to unseat the top seed in the region.
Let’s break down how these two match up and dish out a best bet.
Gonzaga vs. Houston Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Gonzaga: +5.5 (-118)
- Houston: -5.5 (-104)
Moneyline
- Gonzaga: +194
- Houston: -235
Total: 139.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Gonzaga vs. Houston How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, March 22nd
- Game Time: 8:40
- Venue: Intrust Bank Arena
- How to Watch (TV): TNT
- Gonzaga Record: 26-8
- Houston Record: 31-4
Gonzaga vs. Houston Key Players to Watch
Gonzaga
Khalif Battle: The senior guard dropped 24 on Georgia in the win, including making four of his seven three-point attempts and grabbing eight rebounds. Against a rugged Houston team that is elite on the glass, but willing to let teams shoot from the perimeter, Battle will need to follow up that performance with another big one to pull the upset.
Houston
Milos Uzan: The emerging Houston point guard continues to keep this offense on track, fresh off a 16-point, three-rebound, three-assist effort in a blowout win against SIU Edwardsville in the first round. Houston is a well-balanced team, but it’s been Uzan’s ability to give further floor spacing while giving plenty of facilitation for the rest of the roster that has unlocked another gear for the Cougars.
Gonzaga vs. Houston Prediction and Pick
Many will point to the torrid effort Gonzaga posted in the first round as a sign that the team can keep up with Houston, but I believe that the Georgia result is a bit misleading.
The Bulldogs came out firing in that one, shooting 11-of-14 to start that helped build a 25-3 lead in the first few minutes. However, this matchup is quite a different one against Houston’s elite defense that won’t turn the ball over nor lose wings flying off of off-ball screens.
This is a poor matchup for Gonzaga’s defense, which likes to play in transition, which is as hard as ever to do against Houston’s defense. The Cougars rank in the top quarter of the country in transition denial rate. In the halfcourt, Houston’s post-denial will make life difficult for the Zags offense that prefers to run through Graham Ike in the post.
The Bulldogs shot 60% from three-point range in the first-round win, but this is an offense that would much prefer to get to the rim, outside the top 300 in three-point rate.
I believe the team gets out-muscled on the glass and plays out of its comfort zone on offense in the half-court, leading to a Houston cover.
PICK: Houston -5.5 (-104, Available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
