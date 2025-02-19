Gonzaga vs. Washington State Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 19
Mark Few’s Gonzaga Bulldogs are shockingly unranked at this point in the season, but they have won four games in a row and are one of the top teams in KenPom heading into Wednesday night’s matchup with the Washington State Cougars.
Washington State has struggled in its first season in the WCC, going just 6-8 in conference play, but it has won nine of 11 games at home in the 2024-25 season.
Oddsmakers have still set the Bulldogs as 12.5-point favorites in this game, but should bettors look elsewhere for a best bet?
Here are my thoughts on this game as well as the latest odds, players to consider in the prop market, and my game prediction.
Gonzaga vs. Washington State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Gonzaga -12.5 (-105)
- Washington State +12.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Gonzaga: -950
- Washington State: +625
Total
- 163.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Gonzaga vs. Washington State How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 19
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Beasley Coliseum
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Gonzaga record: 20-7
- Washington State record: 16-11
Gonzaga vs. Washington State Best College Basketball Prop Bets
Gonzaga Best College Basketball Prop Bet
- Ryan Nembhard 9+ Assists (-175)
This season, Gonzaga point guard Ryan Nembhard leads the WCC in assists per game (10.0) and he’s a great prop target in what could be a high-scoring game on Wednesday.
Nembhard has nine or more dimes in 11 of his 13 games since the start of the new year, averaging 10.5 dimes per game over that stretch.
Washington State Best College Basketball Prop Bet
- LeJuan Watts – 4+ Assists (-105) or 5+ Rebounds (-150)
There are two props that I’m considering for LeJuan Watts, who is averaging 6.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game for the Cougars.
Watts has picked up four or more assists in eight of his last 10 games, which makes it the prop that I prefer, but he could be a steal as a rebounder as well.
Watts is averaging nearly seven boards per game, but he has failed to pick up five in five of his last six. Does that turn around against a fast-paced Gonzaga team? He could be worth a shot since this prop is well below his season average.
Gonzaga vs. Washington State Prediction and Pick
Gonzaga isn’t ranked right now, but it’s still No. 11 in KenPom thanks to its elite offense.
The Bulldogs rank No. 2 in the country in points per game, No. 9 in adjusted offensive efficiency, fourth in field goal percentage, and No. 1 in field goals made per game.
That’s led to Gonzaga hitting the OVER at a high rate (16-10-1) so far this season.
Now, the Cougars aren’t nearly as good offensively – they rank 84th in points per game – but they are an elite shooting team, ranking 16th in field goal percentage and 85th in 3-point percentage (hitting nearly 36 percent of their shots from beyond the arc).
On top of that, the Cougars play at a fast pace (54th in adjusted tempo) while Gonzaga is 42nd in that metric.
The Bulldogs have failed to go over this number in a few games since their opponents have been inferior (just look at their last win over Pepperdine – 107-55), but the Cougars should be able to keep up with them at that end of the floor.
Pick: OVER 163.5 (-115 at DraftKings)
