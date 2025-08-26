Greet Minnen vs. Naomi Osaka Prediction, Odds for US Open First Round
Naomi Osaka suffered a heartbreaking loss in the final at the Omnium Banque Nationale in Canada, losing to underdog Victoria Mboko.
She'll try to gather herself as at the U.S. Open, a Grand Slam that she's won twice in her career already, both in 2018 and 2020.
She's set as a significant favorite against Greet Minnen in the opening round on Tuesday. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Round 1 matchup.
Greet Minnen vs. Naomi Osaka Odds
Moneyline
- Greet Minnen +680
- Naomi Osaka -1100
Total Games
- 19.5 (Over -106/Under -128)
Greet Minnen vs. Naomi Osaka How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, August 26
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2/ESPN+
Greet Minnen: How They've Fared at U.S. Open
The U.S. Open has been Greet Minnen's most successful Grand Slam tournament, making it to the third round twice, both in 2021 and 2023. She also has a 50% win rate at this tournament, which is 17% better than her next best Grand Slam, which is Wimbledon at 33%.
Naomi Osaka: How They've Fared at U.S. Open
Osaka has struggled at the U.S. Open since her 2020 win, failing to get past the third round in each of the past four years. Even with that being the case, she still has a 79% win rate at the U.S. Open, which is tied with the Australian Open for her second-best Grand Slam win percentage.
Greet Minnen vs. Naomi Osaka: Prediction and What the Odds Say
Osaka is set as the -1100 favorite in this match, meaning she has an implied probability of 91.67%. These two have faced each other just once in their career, with Osaka getting the win 6-4, 6-1 at the 2024 Madrid Open.
If you're looking to bet on this match, I would hesitate to back Osaka. When she's on top of her game, she's hard for any woman to beat, but when she's struggling with the mental aspect of the game, she's ripe for an upset, and it's what arguably has caused her to fail to meet expectations at the U.S. Open since her 2020 victory.
If you're looking for a significant underdog to bet on in the opening round, Greet Minnen might be the one to target.
Pick: Greet Minnen +680 via FanDuel
