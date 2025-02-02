Grizzlies vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Feb. 2
One of the best matchups in the NBA on Sunday takes place in Milwaukee, as Jaren Jackson Jr. and the Memphis Grizzlies hit the road to play Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Bucks have dropped two games in a row, falling to the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference (behind the Indiana Pacers) in the process. However, they are favored at home on Sunday with the Grizzlies nursing some injuries.
Ja Morant is doubtful for this game, and Marcus Smart and Vince Williams Jr. have both been ruled out. Despite dealing with a bunch of injuries this season, Memphis is 8-2 in its last 10 games and holds the No. 3 seed in the West.
The Grizzlies have been one of the best teams in the league against the spread (31-17), but that takes a bit of a hit when they are set as road underdogs (8-6).
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to bet in the prop market and my game prediction for Sunday’s contest.
Grizzlies vs. Bucks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Grizzlies +3 (-108)
- Bucks -3 (-112)
Moneyline
- Grizzlies: +124
- Bucks: -148
Total
- 246 (Over -108/Under -112)
Grizzlies vs. Bucks How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Feb. 2
- Time: 8:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Grizzlies record: 32-16
- Bucks record: 26-20
Grizzlies vs. Bucks Injury Reports
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Zach Edey – available
- Ja Morant – doubtful
- Yuki Kawamura – out
- Zyon Pullin – out
- Marcus Smart – out
- Cam Spencer – out
- Vince Williams Jr. – out
Bucks Injury Report
- Giannis Antetokounmpo – probable
- Khris Middleton – probable
- Damian Lillard – probable
- Brook Lopez – probable
- Taurean Prince – probable
- Bobby Portis – out
- Liam Robbins – out
- Stanley Umude – out
- Gary Trent Jr. – probable
Grizzlies vs. Bucks Best NBA Prop Bets
Memphis Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jaylen Wells OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-140)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m targeting Jaylen Wells in the prop market:
I love this matchup for Memphis Grizzlies rookie guard Jaylen Wells – especially with Ja Morant doubtful for Sunday’s game with the Milwaukee Bucks.
Wells is shooting 38.7 percent from 3 this season, averaging 2.0 made 3s on just over five attempts per game. He’s hit at least two 3-balls in eight of his last 11 games, shooting 43.6 percent from 3 over that stretch.
The Bucks have struggled defending the 3-ball all season, ranking 25th in opponent 3-pointers made per game at 14.0. With Morant out, Wells should have an even bigger role in the Memphis offense tonight.
Milwaukee Bucks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 32.5 Points (-105)
This is a great matchup for Giannis Antetokounmpo, as the Grizzlies are just 23rd in the NBA in opponent points per game and No. 1 in pace.
Giannis has been on fire as of late, scoring 33 or more points in seven of his last nine games, attempting 20.6 shots per game over that stretch. The two-time league MVP is averaging 31.8 points per game this season, and he should see an uptick in usage if Memphis tries to turn this game into a track meet on Sunday night.
Grizzlies vs. Bucks Prediction and Pick
The Bucks haven’t been dominant as home favorites (11-10-1 against the spread), but they’ve posted an average scoring margin of +8.5 points per game in those contests.
With Morant likely out, the Grizzlies may not be as elite on offense as they’ve been for most of the season, and dealing with the duo of Giannis and Damian Lillard won’t be easy tonight.
Memphis is 8-6 against the spread as a road dog, but it has done most of its cooking against under .500 teams. The Grizzlies are 13-13 straight up against teams over .500 and 19-3 against teams below .500.
That’s not to say that Memphis isn’t a good team, but I’m not sold on it covering this short number – without its best player – on Sunday night.
Pick: Bucks -3 (-112)
