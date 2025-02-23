Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Feb. 23
The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to build on their lead atop the Eastern Conference when they host the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night on ESPN.
The Cavs dominated the New York Knicks on Friday night, and they’ve opened up a six-game lead on the Boston Celtics for the top spot in the conference.
Meanwhile, Memphis is in danger of losing the No. 2 seed in the West, sitting 0.5 games ahead of the Denver Nuggets and just 2.5 games ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers after going 1-1 out of the All-Star break.
The Cavs could be down multiple key players in this one, as Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland are both questionable.
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this marquee matchup.
Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Grizzlies +6 (-112)
- Cavs -6 (-108)
Moneyline
- Grizzlies: +180
- Cavs: -218
Total
- 248 (Over -108/Under -112)
Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Feb. 23
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Grizzlies record: 37-19
- Cavs record: 46-10
Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers Injury Reports
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Yuki Kawamura – out
- Cam Spencer – out
- Zyon Pullin – out
Cavs Injury Report
- Jarrett Allen – questionable
- Darius Garland – questionable
- JT Thor – out
Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bets Today
Memphis Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jaren Jackson Jr. UNDER 20.5 Points (-120)
This is a tough matchup for Jaren Jackson Jr., who hasn’t been scoring at a high rate as of late anyway.
The All-Star big man has failed to reach 20 points in each of his last four games, and now he has to face one of the best defensive frontcourts in the NBA with Evan Mobley and Allen.
I’ll bet on the cold streak continuing for JJJ on Sunday.
Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Pick
With the Cavs potentially down two starters in this matchup, some may lead toward the Grizzlies to cover on Sunday. However, I don’t think that’s the right play.
Memphis is 9-7 against the spread as a road underdog in the 2024-25 season while the Cavs are 20-10 against the spread as home favorites.
While Cleveland may struggle to keep up with the Grizzlies’ fast-paced offense if Garland and Allen sit, the Cavs are No. 1 in the league in net rating over their last 10 games while Memphis is just 14.
The Grizzlies have also struggled against teams over .500, winning just 13 of 29 games. For comparison, the Cavs are 21-6 in those games.
I’ll buy the Cavs to cover tonight.
Pick: Cavs -6 (-108)
