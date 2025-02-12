Grizzlies vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 12
Fresh off of a win against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, the Memphis Grizzlies hit the road for the second night of a back-to-back against the Los Angeles Clippers.
The Clippers (29-23) currently hold the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference, but they do not have a lot of wiggle room. Los Angeles is just a tiebreaker ahead of the Minnesota Timberwolves (the No. 7 seed), and it’s just 3.5 games ahead of the No. 11-seeded Suns.
So, this game matters in a big way for the Clippers with the All-Star break approaching.
As for the Grizzlies, they have a 1.5-game cushion on the Denver Nuggets for the No. 2 seed in the West. I’ll be interesting to see if Memphis decides to sit any players on the second night of a back-to-back – even though this is the team’s final game before the break.
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Grizzlies vs. Clippers.
Grizzlies vs. Clippers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Grizzlies +4.5 (-108)
- Clippers -4.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Grizzlies: +160
- Clippers: -192
Total
- 237.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Grizzlies vs. Clippers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 12
- Time: 10:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Intuit Dome
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports (Local), NBA League Pass
- Grizzlies record: 36-17
- Clippers record: 29-23
Grizzlies vs. Clippers Injury Reports
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Clippers Injury Report
- Drew Eubanks – out
- Trentyn Flowers – out
- Ben Simmons – out
Grizzlies vs. Clippers Best NBA Prop Bets
Memphis Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bet
- Zach Edey OVER 7.5 Rebounds (+105)
This is a matchup where Memphis can justify leaving Zach Edey on the floor more since the Clippers also play a huge center in Ivica Zubac.
In his last matchup with the Clips, Edey had 14 rebounds, and he’s cleared 7.5 boards in six of his last nine games, averaging 9.1 boards per game over that stretch.
The rookie center is worth a shot tonight as long as bettors are understanding that he’s likely to play around 20-24 minutes.
Los Angeles Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Kawhi Leonard UNDER 19.5 Points (-115)
There’s a chance I end up getting burned in this prop since the Grizzlies play at such a frenetic pace, but I’m still eyeing the UNDER for Kawhi Leonard as a scorer.
Leonard has just three games (out of 14) that he’s finished with 20 or more points this season, averaging 15.7 per game. On top of that, the Clippers star has played more than 30 minutes in just two games this season and took only nine shots in his last contest.
With Kawhi’s usage still a night-to-night mystery, I lean with him falling short of this inflated prop.
Grizzlies vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick
So far this season, Memphis has been the better of these two teams, and I think the Grizzlies are slightly undervalued since they’re playing the second night of a back-to-back.
Now, it’ll be important to monitor Memphis’ injury report when it comes out, but I think the Grizzlies are the bet to make in this matchup.
Memphis is an NBA-best 7-1 against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back this season, and it outranks the Clippers in net rating and offensive rating over their last 10 games.
While the Clippers have a better defensive rating over that stretch, they’re just 5-5 straight up and rank 17th in offense.
The Clippers are the best team in the NBA against the spread as home favorites (13-5), but they’ve failed to cover in two of their last three games in that spot. I expect this game to be a close one, and Memphis is live for the upset given after winning eight of its last 10.
Pick: Grizzlies +4.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
