Grizzlies vs. Heat Prediction, Odds and Key Players for NBA Summer League Final (July 22)
The final matchup of the 2024 NBA Las Vegas Summer League features a pair of 5-0 squads facing off for the championship on Monday night.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat both survived one-possession wins in the semis on Sunday, with Memphis beating the Los Angeles Clippers by one and the Heat taking down the Golden State Warriors by three.
Now, they’ll face up in the final NBA game before the preseason starts this fall – a bittersweet day for NBA loyalists. Luckily, this summer will be loaded with NBA and WNBA players competing in the Olympics, but none of the youngsters on these NBA summer league rosters will be in action.
Oddsmakers have favored Memphis in this matchup, but this game is truly a toss up since both squads have their fair share of NBA-level talent on the roster.
Let’s dive into the odds, key players to watch and my prediction for the summer league final tonight.
Grizzlies vs. Heat Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Grizzlies -2.5 (-110)
- Heat +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Grizzlies: -142
- Heat: +120
Total
- 185.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Grizzlies vs. Heat How to Watch
- Date: Monday, July 22
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Thomas & Mack Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Grizzlies record: 5-0
- Heat record: 5-0
Grizzlies vs. Heat Key Players to Watch
Memphis Grizzlies
Scotty Pippen Jr.: Pippen Jr. has been in and out of the NBA in his young career, spending a lot of time in the G League, but he’s played well this summer. Pippen was massive against he Los Angeles Clippers in a one-point win in the semis, recording a triple-double with 23 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in 33 minutes.
Miami Heat
Josh Christopher: Could the Heat have their latest reclamation project on their hands? A former first-round pick, Christopher had 23 points on 7-of-15 shooting in the semifinal win over Golden State, and he’s been a staple on this Miami summer league roster. He’ll get one more chance to prove that he can be a contributor at the NBA level on Monday.
Note: Lineups are very fluid in summer league, and teams will sit out players to get a look at other prospects. These key players to watch – and the upcoming prediction – are based on the teams playing their expected lineups.
Grizzlies vs. Heat Prediction and Pick
There is plenty of NBA talent on both rosters, which makes this a pretty trick game to bet.
Memphis doesn’t have draft picks Zach Edey and Cam Spencer (they’ve been shut down for the summer), but it does have GG Jackson II, Trey Jemison and Scotty Pippen Jr. It is worth noting that former first-round pick Jake LaRavia did not dress for the Grizz in their semifinal win on Sunday.
Does that put Memphis at a bit of a disadvantage?
It could, as Miami has plenty of NBA talent as well, led by first-round pick Kel’el Ware. In addition to the big man, the Heat have former first-round pick Josh Christopher, Cole Swider and Alondes Williams all competing this summer – and they all played in Sunday’s win.
I lean with the Heat here if LaRavia isn’t in action, as Miami’s offense has been the best of any team this summer, putting up 100 or more points in four of five games.
Meanwhile, the Grizzlies failed to cover the spread as 5.5-point favorites against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, a sign that they’re a little overvalued in the market right now. Memphis has lost three key players – if LaRavia remains out – over the last two games, making it tough to gauge just how good this summer league team really is.
I’ll gladly take the points with Miami, who has shown it can score with anyone this summer.
Pick: Heat +2.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.