Grizzlies vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 8
Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies are attempting to get out of the play-in tournament field in the Western Conference and into a top-six seed over the final week of the regular season.
Memphis has fallen off a cliff since the All-Star break, but it has a favorable matchup on Tuesday against the Charlotte Hornets, who have shut down LaMelo Ball for the season.
Charlotte is in a race to the bottom to improve its odds in the NBA’s draft lottery, and it finds itself as a home underdog on Tuesday.
Can the Grizzlies take care of business and win a third straight game?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for Tuesday’s contest.
Grizzlies vs. Hornets Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Grizzlies -14 (-112)
- Hornets +14 (-108)
Moneyline
- Grizzlies: -1100
- Hornets: +700
Total
- 229.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Grizzlies vs. Hornets How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, April 8
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Spectrum Center
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), NBA League Pass
- Grizzlies record: 46-32
- Hornets record: 19-59
Grizzlies vs. Hornets Injury Reports
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Brandon Clarke – out
- Zyon Pullin – out
Hornets Injury Report
- LaMelo Ball – out
- Damion Baugh – out
- Tre Mann – out
- Grant Williams – out
- Brandon Miller – out
- Josh Green – out
Grizzlies vs. Hornets Best NBA Prop Bets
Memphis Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jaren Jackson Jr. OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-135)
This season, Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 2.0 3-pointers made on 5.2 attempts per game (37.7 percent), and he’s cleared 1.5 made 3s in eight of his last nine games.
Over that stretch, the All-Star big man is shooting 44.4 percent from deep on 6.0 attempts per game. If that volume remains the same, he’s a great bet to find the bottom of the net twice from deep on Tuesday.
Grizzlies vs. Hornets Prediction and Pick
While the Hornets are the best UNDER team in the NBA this season, Memphis has been elite at hitting the OVER (44-34) because it plays at the fastest pace in the league.
The last time these teams faced off, Charlotte had a lot more healthy players, so it’s hard to take much away from that meeting. Still, these teams combined for 252 points in that matchup. Plus, the OVER is an insane 25-14 in Memphis’ road games in the 2024-25 season.
On top of that, the Grizzlies are 24th in the NBA in opponent points per game, and it’s worth noting that Charlotte’s defense has gone in the tank as of late. The Hornets are 15th in opponent points per game for the season, but they rank 24th in defensive rating over their last 10 games and are giving up nearly 117 points per night.
Memphis needs every win it can get to avoid the play-in tournament in the Western Conference, so I wouldn’t be shocked if it puts up a big number on offense on Tuesday. At 229.5, the OVER is worth a shot.
Pick: OVER 229.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
