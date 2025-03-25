Grizzlies vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 25
Tuesday features a great opportunity for the Memphis Grizzlies, as they are massive favorites on the road against the Utah Jazz.
Memphis has lost three games in a row, falling to the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference, and it could use a win to keep pace with the Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets for the No. 2 seed.
Utah was blown out by the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, and it’s getting closer to locking up a top-three spot in the NBA Draft Lottery later this year.
Here’s a quick look at the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Tuesday’s contest.
Grizzlies vs. Jazz Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Grizzlies -10 (-110)
- Jazz +10 (-110)
Moneyline
- Grizzlies: -470
- Jazz: +360
Total
- 240.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Grizzlies vs. Jazz How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 25
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Delta Center
- How to Watch (TV): Root Sports, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast
- Grizzlies record: 43-28
- Jazz record: 16-56
Grizzlies vs. Jazz Injury Reports
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Ja Morant – out
- Marvin Bagley III – out
- Brandon Clarke – out
- GG Jackson – out
- Yuki Kawamura – out
- Zyon Pullin – out
- Lamar Stevens – doubtful
Jazz Injury Report
- Jordan Clarkson – questionable
- Elijah Harkless – out
- John Collins – out
- Lauri Markkanen – out
- Taylor Hendricks – out
- Micah Potter – out
- Oscar Tshiebwe – out
Grizzlies vs. Jazz Best NBA Prop Bets
Memphis Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bet
- Desmond Bane OVER 5.5 Assists (-154)
This is a great matchup for Bane with Morant out, as the Jazz are 29th in the NBA in opponent assists per game this season.
In 22 games without Ja this season, Bane is averaging 6.4 assists per game – a whole assist more than this season average (5.4). He’s a great target in this matchup, especially with the total all the way up in the 240s.
Grizzlies vs. Jazz Prediction and Pick
These teams played back on March 12 with the Grizzlies winning by seven points, and these squads combined for 237 points in total.
With Morant, Lauri Markkanen, John Collins and others out, it may seem like a spot to take an UNDER, but I’m actually going to back one of the best trends in the NBA and take the OVER.
This season, the OVER is 24-11 in the Grizzlies’ road games, and even with Morant out, Memphis plays at a crazy tempo, ranking first in the league in pace this season and in the top 10 in the league in offensive rating.
Utah has struggled on offense as of late (30th in offensive rating in its last 10 games), but it could do enough to hit this total with the extra possessions that it’ll get from the Grizzlies pushing the pace.
It’s worth noting that the Jazz scored 115 points on the road against this Grizzlies team before scoring 102 or fewer points in four of their next six games.
There’s a chance this turns into a bounce-back game for Utah on the offensive end at home.
Pick: OVER 240.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
