Grizzlies vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NBA Opening Night

Betting odds, pick and prediction for the Memphis Grizzlies-Utah Jazz matchup on opening night on Wednesday.

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen.
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen. / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The Memphis Grizzlies are hoping to stay much healthier than they were last season when they ended up in the lottery. 

A 50-win team the two previous seasons, Memphis is hoping to get right back in that mix behind its core of Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr. 

The first test for the Grizzlies is the Utah Jazz, who have been an elite home team, finishing over .500 at him in almost 10 straight seasons.

Utah is an underdog in this matchup, as it features a young core and star Lauri Markkanen — who extended his contract in the offseason. 

Can Memphis get off to a strong start, or will Utah’s home dominance continue on opening night? 

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players to watch and my best bet on Wednesday. 

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Spread

  • Grizzlies -3 (-110)
  • Jazz +3 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Grizzlies: -148
  • Jazz: +124

Total

  • 227.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Grizzlies vs. Jazz How to Watch

  • Date: Wednesday, Oct. 23
  • Time: 9:00 p.m. EST 
  • Venue: Delta Center
  • How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Southeast, Root Sports
  • Grizzlies record: 0-0
  • Jazz record: 0-0

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Injury Reports

Grizzlies Injury Report

  • GG Jackson II – out
  • Jaren Jackson Jr. – out
  • Cam Spencer – out
  • Vince Williams Jr. – out
  • Luke Kennard – out

Jazz Injury Report

  • Isaiah Collier – out

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Key Players to Watch

Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant: Can the Grizzlies star rebound from a lost season? A shoulder injury and suspension limited Morant to just nine games last season. In the 2022-23 season, he averaged 26.2 points per game, and if he can return to his All-Star form, Memphis should push for 45-50 wins this season. 

Utah Jazz

Lauri Markkanen: With Markkanen signing an extension this offseason, he now can’t be dealt until the offseason due to the NBA’s six-month rule. An All-Star in the 2022-23 season, Markkanen has averaged 24.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 49.0 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from 3. 

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Prediction and Pick

Even though the Grizz are a little healthier than last season, they are still down Jackson Jr., Vince Williams, GG Jackson, Cam Spencer, and Luke Kennard in this season opener.

Not ideal.

Utah was over .500 at home last season despite a bad regular season, and we’ve seen the Jazz get out to strong starts in back-to-back seasons before tanking in the second half. 

Keyonte George, Taylor Hendricks, and other young guys will look to take a step alongside a core that still features some solid vets outside of Markkanen in Collin Sexton, John Collins, and Jordan Clarkson.

I’m not sold on Memphis immediately returning to its 50-win form — especially with JJJ out.

I’ll take the points with the Jazz at home.

Pick: Jazz +3 (-110)

