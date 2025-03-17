Grizzlies vs. Kings Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, March 17
The Memphis Grizzlies are in a fight for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, but they won’t have Ja Morant in action due to left hamstring soreness on Monday.
That has led to the Grizzlies being set as underdogs against the Sacramento Kings, who have lost four games in a row and are in danger of falling out of contention for anything but the No. 9 seed in the play-in tournament picture.
Currently, the Kings are four games back of the No. 8-seeded Los Angeles Clippers and are just .500 in the 2024-25 season.
Let’s break down the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this matchup on Monday night.
Grizzlies vs. Kings Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Grizzlies +3 (-112)
- Kings -3 (-108)
Moneyline
- Grizzlies: +124
- Kings: -148
Total
- 237.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Grizzlies vs. Kings How to Watch
- Date: Monday, March 17
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports California, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast
- Grizzlies record: 43-25
- Kings record: 33-33
Grizzlies vs. Kings Injury Reports
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Ja Morant – out
- Zyon Pullin – out
- Scotty Pippen Jr. – questionable
- Yuki Kawamura – out
- GG Jackson – out
- Santi Aldama – doubtful
Kings Injury Report
- Mason Jones – out
- Trey Lyles – questionable
Grizzlies vs. Kings Best NBA Prop Bets
Memphis Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bet
- Desmond Bane OVER 6.5 Assists (-140)
With Morant out, Desmond Bane has taken on a much bigger playmaking role for the Grizzlies. In 19 games without Ja this season, Bane is averaging 20.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game, clearing 6.5 dimes in 10 of those matchups.
Bane has been even better as of late, registering seven or more assists in seven of his last 10 games without Ja on the sidelines.
He’s a must bet against a Kings team that is just 22nd in the NBA in opponent assists per game.
Sacramento Kings Best NBA Prop Bet
- Domantas Sabonis OVER 12.5 Rebounds (-125)
Domantas Sabonis returned to action on March 14 and grabbed 11 rebounds in just over 30 minutes – which is well below his season average of 14.1 rebounds per game.
However, I think it is a steal to get him at 12.5 on Monday, as he has cleared this line in one of two games against the Grizzlies in the regular season. Sabonis has led the NBA in rebounds per game in each of the last two seasons and is on his way to a third straight rebound title this season.
Grizzlies vs. Kings Prediction and Pick
So far this season, Memphis is 9-7-1 against the spread when set as a road underdog, posting an averaging scoring margin of just -3.5 points in those games.
I think that bodes well for the Grizzlies – even with Morant out – against a struggling Kings team that is 10-13-3 against the spread when favored at home.
The Kings are not bad from a net rating perspective (12th in net rating over their last 10 games), but I have a hard time laying the points with them on this losing streak. Plus, Memphis is 10th in net rating over that same stretch despite playing .500 ball.
The Grizzlies can push the pace and force the Kings to score at a high level, and Sacramento has struggled all season long to defend the 3-ball, ranking dead last in opponent 3-point percentage and 29th in opponent 3s made per game.
I think that helps the Grizzlies stay around with Morant, as their offense may become a little more balanced with Bane running the show. Memphis is 12th in the league in 3s made per game and 10th in 3-point percentage.
I’ll take the points in this matchup with the Kings struggling – even with Sabonis returning for their last game.
Pick: Grizzlies +3 (-112 at DraftKings)
